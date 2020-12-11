Campus Notes (12/10/20)

CSU anticipates return to in person learning for fall 2021

The CSU released a statement Wednesday saying that it plans to return to primarily in person courses for fall 2021. A decision has not yet been made for summer 2021.

“We are approaching planning for the 2021 fall term with the goal of having the majority of our on-campus experiences returning,” said CSU Chancellor-select Joseph I. Castro in the statement.

In the statement, CSU Chancellor Timothy P. White said there is “light at the end of the tunnel with the promising progress of the vaccine,” which contributed to this decision.

The entire CSU is conducting primarily online classes for the entirety of the 2020-2021 academic year. Read the statement here.

Police report filed against CSUSM student goes to City Attorney

A police report to SDPD (San Diego Police Department) filed by second-year UC Davis student Angie Pham against a CSUSM student has been forwarded to the City Attorney.

The CSUSM student is being accused of sexual battery.

SDPD Detective Jeff Bolton submitted the case to the City Attorney’s office for review on Dec. 1.

However, due to a “current backlog of cases and the court closure” it will take some time before Pham hears from the City Attorney’s office, Bolton told Pham in an email obtained by The Cougar Chronicle.

All courses to meet virtually through January 2021; spring academic calendar may be altered

The university announced in a Dec. 3 email that all courses will meet virtually through Jan. 31, 2021, even the courses that are approved to meet face-to-face, due to the current COVID-19 surge.

“Those that have been approved to meet in person may be able to do so – if health conditions allow – beginning Feb. 1, 2021,” read the email in part.

In the same email, CSUSM said that they are considering changing dates in the spring academic calendar because of coronavirus-related spring break concerns.

“[W]e have requested the input of Academic Senate on potential alterations to the spring academic calendar that considers scenarios in which spring break days are moved to the beginning or end of the semester, distributed throughout the semester, or left as is but with the understanding that all classes might need to resume virtually for a period of time following the break,” read the email in part.

Eight active coronavirus cases at CSUSM

There are eight active cases of COVID-19 at CSUSM as of Dec. 10. There have been 51 cumulative cases over the course of the semester.

CSUSM may have more cases than they have reported, as the data does not include employees working remotely or those who live off campus and do not participate in any campus activities. Those individuals are not obligated to report a positive case.

CSUSM case data can be found at this site, which is updated whenever there is a change in case numbers.

Stay at home order prompts closure of USU Computer Lab

Due to the three-week stay at home order that began taking effect on Dec. 6, the socially distanced computer lab set up in the USU will remain closed for the rest of the semester.

Students who need technology resources like internet access or a laptop should contact IITS for assistance.

CSUSM programs raise over $250,000 on Giving Day

With the help of 2,249 total gifts, CSUSM programs collectively raised $284,070 on Giving Day, which was held on Dec. 1.

There were about 50 campaigns who participated in Giving Day, including ASI Cougar Pantry, Library Affordable Textbook Campaign, [email protected]/x Center, Project Rebound and more. The DREAMer Resource Office received the most gifts, receiving 158 total donations.

To learn more about Giving Day 2020, visit this site.

CSU application deadline extended

The CSU has extended its priority application deadline to Dec. 15 to provide flexibility to applicants experiencing struggles related to COVID-19.

Students can apply to any of the 23 CSU campuses at the online portal, Cal State Apply.

In light of the pandemic, the CSU has also modified certain admission policies for first-time freshmen and for incoming transfer students.

CSUSM appoints new dean of Extended Learning | CSUSM NewsCenter

Starting on Jan. 18, Dr. Godfrey Gibbison will serve as the new dean of Extended Learning. READ MORE

CAMP Office named for civil rights icon Dolores Huerta | CSUSM NewsCenter

CSUSM’s College Assistance Migrant Program (CAMP) Office has been named after Dolores Huerta, a co-founder of the United Farm Workers and civil rights activist. READ MORE

CSUSM again ranks among national leaders in social mobility | CSUSM NewsCenter

CSUSM ranked 28th nationally out of almost 1,500 schools measured in the seventh annual Social Mobility Index by CollegeNET. READ MORE

San Marcos brewery closes after 27 years due to pandemic | PACIFIC Magazine

A brewery and restaurant in San Marcos’ Old California Restaurant Row shopping center has been forced to close its doors due to the pandemic. READ MORE

