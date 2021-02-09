Cougar of the Week: Q&A with CSUSM student Veronica Villar

Senior Veronica Villar is a childhood and adolescent development major passionate about working with special needs kids. (Photo courtesy of Veronica Villar)

Read a quick Q&A with CSUSM fourth-year child and adolescent development student Veronica Villar where she discusses her plans for after graduation and more.

Why did you choose to major in childhood and adolescent development?

I chose child and adolescent development because I have always loved working with children and I figured it was the best major for me to where I’d be able to find a lifelong career doing something that I would actually enjoy.

What do you see yourself doing in the future?

In the future, I see myself working with kids with autism and related disorders in early elementary school. I think this is super important to help the people that really need it. I want to show kids with autism that they can do anything they set their mind to.

Who or what is your greatest source of inspiration?

I don’t think I have one singular source of inspiration but something that motivates and inspires me is knowing that I can help others and allow them to live a happier, more positive life.

Describe your sense of humor in one word.

I’d say that my sense of humor can be described as “creative.” I asked my friend what they thought and they said that I can come up with jokes depending on the situation pretty well.

What would you consider to be your greatest strength? Why?

My greatest strength is that once I find a will for something, I will always find a way. I have always had a strong sense of determination which has gotten me through a lot, especially in the past year.

What was your last big achievement?

My last big achievement was moving out on my own and being able to support myself at 21 years old. I think that this is something that I’m especially proud of because I have managed to do this even in the middle of the pandemic.

