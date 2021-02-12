Give yourself a special treat with these gluten-free Valentine’s cookies

Valentine’s Day is just around the corner and if you are looking for a treat to make for a special someone or simply for yourself, here is a fun recipe for sugar cookies for you to make, with a little twist: they are gluten-free.

Gluten is a protein that is found in things like wheat, rye and barley. It can cause inflammatory reactions in some people, which is why they avoid it. Because regular cookies contain flour (which contains gluten) these cookies will incorporate a gluten-free flour alternative.

Ingredients

For this recipe you will need: 1 egg, ¾ cups of granulated sugar, 1 teaspoon of gluten-free vanilla extract, 1 teaspoon of xanthan gum, 4 teaspoons of dairy-free milk (or milk of choice), 2 ¼ cups of all purpose gluten-free flour blend, ⅔ cup vegetable shortening, ¼ teaspoon of salt, ½ cup of room temperature dairy-free butter, 1 teaspoon of gluten-free vanilla extract, 4 cups of powdered sugar and 2-4 tablespoons dairy-free milk and 1 ½ teaspoons of gluten-free baking powder.

Instructions

First, you will want to preheat your oven to 350°F. Then, line cookie sheets with parchment paper. Next, cream together the sugar, vanilla, shortening, egg and vanilla in a bowl. After that, stir in the milk.

In another bowl mix together the baking powder, flour, salt and xanthan gum and then slowly add in the ingredients from the other bowl with these ingredients.

Roll out the dough to about a half an inch thick. Using a cookie cutter (maybe heart shaped), shape the cookies. Then place them on the cookie sheet with parchment you prepared earlier.

Put the cookies in the oven for about 8-10 minutes. Bake times will vary depending on your oven. Once you take them out, let them cool before frosting them.

The frosting part is optional but if you do not frost them, they may become more tough. If you want the frosting (which makes the cookie softer), you will need: butter, powdered sugar, vanilla extract, dairy free milk and red food coloring (optional).

Mix together the vanilla extract and butter then slowly add in the powdered sugar. Next add in the milk, adding more milk and/or sugar to get your preferred consistency Add in red food coloring if you would like.

These cookies will brighten up anyone’s mood and make a great treat for yourself or your loved ones.

