Make your life easier with these useful tips

There are little things in life that are more complicated than they need to be. Here are a few tips and tricks that can help you get those simple tasks done efficiently.

How to make your own ice or heat packs

Ice

These are convenient to have around when you get those random aches and pains. For this DIY you will need a Ziploc bag (either gallon sized or quart sized depending on the size you want), 2 cups of water and 1 cup of rubbing alcohol. If you do not have rubbing alcohol, you can use dish soap instead.

First, fill the bag with the rubbing alcohol and the water. Make sure to get the air out of the bag as best you can. Then, put the bag in the freezer until it freezes for at least an hour. You may want to add a second bag over the top so that it does not leak.

Do not place this directly against your skin, otherwise you may irritate your skin.

If you are looking for a different method to apply cold to your body, freeze water in a Styrofoam cup and then roll it on your body to relieve pain.

Heat

For this you will need: Either a sock or pillow case, 4 to 6 cups of something to fill it with (this can be uncooked rice or oatmeal) and a needle and thread. If you do not sew the sock or pillow case closed, you can tie it shut.

First, fill the sock or pillow case with the filling of your choice. Then, close it up. When you need to use your heat pack, put it in the microwave for 1 to 2 minutes.

How to unclog your shower drain

Have you ever tried to unclog your drain with products such as Draino, to no avail? Then try using this concoction of vinegar and baking soda.

For this you will need to run some hot water down the shower drain for about a minute. Next, put a cup of baking soda down the drain then pour a cup of vinegar in. Lastly, run hot water down the drain one more time.

How to avoid the water from spilling over when boiling

This one is so simple but effective. For this all you need to do is place a wooden cooking spoon over a pot as you are boiling your water. The spoon acts as a buffer and pops the bubbles in the water as it rises to the top of the pot so it doesn’t spill over.

These tips may help your day go a bit more smoothly and allow you to go about your day with fewer inconveniences.

Sasha Anand is a third year Literature and Writing major and Spanish minor. She aspires to pursue a writing or teaching career in the future. In her spare time, she enjoys reading, writing and spending time with her family and friends. This is her third year working with The Cougar Chronicle.

