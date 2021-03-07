Get a laugh from these dad jokes
March 6, 2021
If you need a quick laugh to brighten your day, here are a few “Dad Jokes.”
Q: Did you hear about the cheese factory that exploded in France?
A: There was nothing left but de Brie.
Q: What do you get from a pampered cow?
A: Spoiled milk.
Q: How does NASA organize a party?
A: They planet.
Q: Two goldfish are in a tank.
A: One looks at the other and says, “You know how to drive this thing?!”
Q: Why don’t ants ever get sick?
A: Because they have little anty bodies.
Q: What gets wetter the more it dries?
A: A towel.
Q: What mouse walks on two feet?
They answer: Mickey Mouse
Q: What duck walks on two feet?
They say: Donald Duck!
A: No! All ducks, silly!
Source: https://www.fatherly.com/play/50-great-clean-jokes-for-funny-people-who-dont-swear/
