Get a laugh from these dad jokes

If you need a quick laugh to brighten your day, here are a few “Dad Jokes.”

Q: Did you hear about the cheese factory that exploded in France?

A: There was nothing left but de Brie.

Q: What do you get from a pampered cow?

A: Spoiled milk.

Q: How does NASA organize a party?

A: They planet.

Q: Two goldfish are in a tank.

A: One looks at the other and says, “You know how to drive this thing?!”

Q: Why don’t ants ever get sick?

A: Because they have little anty bodies.

Q: What gets wetter the more it dries?

A: A towel.

Q: What mouse walks on two feet?

They answer: Mickey Mouse

Q: What duck walks on two feet?

They say: Donald Duck!

A: No! All ducks, silly!

Source: https://www.fatherly.com/play/50-great-clean-jokes-for-funny-people-who-dont-swear/

The Cougar Chronicle The independent student news site of California