Make this healthy alternative to a peanut butter cup

This healthy alternative to a normal peanut butter cup is a simple way to satisfy your sweet tooth, without the guilt.

Peanut butter cups are a beloved American treat that many people enjoy. But if you are trying to make a healthier option, then this recipe is the one for you. It only requires a few ingredients and does not require the use of the oven.

For this you will need: 1-1/2 cups dark chocolate chips, 2 teaspoons of coconut oil, 1/2 teaspoon of vanilla extract, 1 tablespoon maple syrup or honey and 1/2 cup smooth almond butter for the filling. If you have a nut allergy, you may use sunflower butter instead.

First you will need to combine the almond butter, vanilla extract and either honey or maple syrup (whichever you choose) and then put that in the freezer for about 10 minutes.

Then, melt the chocolate using a double boiler. For this you will need to boil water in a saucepan and then place a bowl that is able to withstand heat on top of it. Put the chocolate and the coconut oil in the bowl and melt it together slowly, whisking it every few seconds.

The double boiler method is the most effective way to get the right consistency but if you want you can use the microwave. However, you definitely need to watch the chocolate so it doesn’t burn.

Next, line a muffin tin with muffin tin liners or parchment paper. Spoon the chocolate into the muffin tin, filling it about 1/3 of the way. Put it in the freezer for about 10 minutes.

After that, take the mixture you made with the almond butter and spoon a bit of it over the chocolate in each cup (of the muffin tin). Make it into a ball and flatten it gently. Then pour chocolate over the almond butter in each cup. You may let the chocolate on the top of it harden in the freezer or you can let it sit for about 10 minutes.

These almond butter cups will keep in the refrigerator for one week but if you want them to store for a longer period, keep them in the freezer, where they will keep for up to three months.

This healthier alternative to a peanut butter cup will satisfy your sweet tooth any time the craving comes along.

Sasha Anand is a third year Literature and Writing major and Spanish minor. She aspires to pursue a writing or teaching career in the future. In her spare time, she enjoys reading, writing and spending time with her family and friends. This is her third year working with The Cougar Chronicle.

