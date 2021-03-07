Bring comfort home with Mama Kat’s restaurant

If you are looking for a new place to eat or a way to give you a comforting sense of home, look no further than Mama Kat’s restaurant, located in San Marcos.

According to their website, the restaurant gained its name from the founder’s mother. It aims to create a space for people to come and gather with each other. Though this is not possible right now with the pandemic, you can bring the feeling into your home as they are now open for takeout.

Even though you may not be able to go into the restaurant right now, the overall setting of this restaurant is something that you can enjoy in the future. The atmosphere is peaceful, bright and comforting.

The menu is one that is primarily centered on breakfast foods, making it a perfect spot to pick up some food for brunch. They offer a variety of different coffees, from cold brews to lattes. They also have many different food options including breakfast burritos and pancakes.

Probably one of the most notable things on the menu is the pie selection. Mama Kat’s serves different types of pies, including strawberry rhubarb pie and whiskey apple pie. They also offer muffins, if you don’t want pie.

If you have gluten-free dietary restrictions, don’t worry. They have delicious gluten-free muffins as well. If you have a small child with you, they may enjoy the kid’s breakfast, with pancakes and other sides.

One of the many interesting things about Mama Kat’s is that they sell merchandise that is unique to the restaurant. This selection includes a mug, a beanie hat and T-shirt, all with the Mama Kat’s logo (a cat) on it. This is a very nice touch to the place because it makes customers feel more connected to the store, almost like they are a part of a family.

Mama Kat’s is a great place to hang with your friends once it opens, but for now you can order the food for takeout. If you want to give their food a try, you can call the restaurant and pick up the food at 950 W San Marcos Blvd, San Marcos, California 92078. To learn more, see their Facebook page.

Sasha Anand is a third year Literature and Writing major and Spanish minor. She aspires to pursue a writing or teaching career in the future. In her spare time, she enjoys reading, writing and spending time with her family and friends. This is her third year working with The Cougar Chronicle.

