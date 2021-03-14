Indulge your sweet tooth with these healthier doughnuts

Try and make this healthy alternative to a doughnut, perfect for a midday treat or late night snack.

Doughnuts are a beloved American dessert, something to treat yourself with at the end of a tough week. But unfortunately they aren’t healthy. So, here’s a healthier doughnut recipe made of banana bread with an optional chocolate frosting to put on the top.

It is dairy, gluten and grain free, so it’s perfect if you have an allergy of some kind. This recipe is easier in terms of the cleanup as well, since you can whisk all the ingredients into one bowl.

Ingredients

For the doughnuts you will need: 2 overly ripe bananas, 2 eggs, 2 tablespoons of coconut oil, 1 1/4 cups of almond flour, 1/2 a teaspoon of vanilla extract, 2 tablespoons of coconut flour, 2 tablespoons of maple syrup, 1 teaspoon of baking powder and 1/8 of a teaspoon of salt. In terms of substituting ingredients, you can experiment with different types of flour.

Instructions

First, preheat your oven to 350 degrees. Spray a doughnut pan with cooking spray to avoid the dough sticking. In a bowl, mix together the mashed bananas, eggs, coconut oil, vanilla and maple syrup. Then add in the almond flour, salt, baking powder and coconut flour.

Once the batter is mixed together, pour it into a Ziploc bag and cut a small bit off the corner of it so that you can pipe the batter through it. Pour about three fourths of the batter into the doughnut tins.

Place it in the oven for about 15 minutes. Let them cool and then put the icing on top if you want. For the icing you will need: 1/4 cup of chocolate chips and 1 teaspoon of coconut oil. Mix it together. Then you can dip the top of the doughnut in the glaze to make sure the layer of glaze is even.

If you don’t want the glaze, you can simply add powdered sugar to the top or eat it plain.

This recipe will make you feel less guilty about indulging in your sweet tooth during the week. This way, you can have a doughnut for breakfast guilt-free.

Sasha Anand is a third year Literature and Writing major and Spanish minor. She aspires to pursue a writing or teaching career in the future. In her spare time, she enjoys reading, writing and spending time with her family and friends. This is her third year working with The Cougar Chronicle.

