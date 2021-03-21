Get better sleep with these tips

Getting good sleep is very important to your success, so if you struggle with feeling rested, try some of these tips.

Getting a good night’s sleep is easier said than done, so if you are having trouble sleeping, you should try some of these tips.

1. Increase bright light exposure during the day

Getting enough bright light during the day can give you energy and make you feel more awake. If this is something you struggle with, you can consider purchasing a light therapy lamp on Amazon for about $35.

2. Reduce your blue light exposure in the evening

This is something that a lot of people struggle with, as everyone is so connected to their screens these days. But if you want to have a good night’s sleep, try to reduce your screen time as you are winding down for bed. Instead of going on your phone to scroll through TikTok, try doing something else like reading or writing in a diary to make yourself tired and lull yourself into sleep.

3. Don’t consume caffeine later on in the day

Caffeine is a stimulant which makes you awake, which makes it a blessing during the day but a curse during the night. If you have a craving for a drink at night, try decaffeinated tea.

4. Reduce the occurrence of irregular or long daytime naps

Even though it may be tempting to doze off while taking a break from your homework, a long nap can mess up your sleep at night. Try not to sleep more than 20 minutes at a time during the day.

5. Try to go to sleep and wake up at consistent times daily

This is a challenge but with this strict routine you may find yourself getting to sleep easier and waking up feeling more refreshed.

6. Consider taking supplements

There are several supplements that can induce relaxation and help you sleep, including lavender, magnesium and melatonin. You can find these supplements in your local grocery store or in a pharmacy.

If you try any of these supplements, make sure to try them one at a time to see which one works for you. This may not help you but if you are having trouble sleeping it may be worth a shot.

No matter what you do, getting a good night’s rest is important for your health so make it a priority to get into healthy sleeping habits.

Sasha Anand is a third year Literature and Writing major and Spanish minor. She aspires to pursue a writing or teaching career in the future. In her spare time, she enjoys reading, writing and spending time with her family and friends. This is her third year working with The Cougar Chronicle.

The Cougar Chronicle The independent student news site of California