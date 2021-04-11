REVIEW: Get a taste of Japan at Mirin Cafe

Mirin Cafe in Escondido offers a wide range of Japanese cuisine. From ramen to sushi, there’s something for everyone to enjoy.

With restaurants opening up once again, you may be looking for another good place to eat. If you like Asian cuisine, try out Mirin Cafe in Escondido.

Mirin Cafe is a Japanese restaurant that serves tasty food such as ramen noodles, sushi and all different kinds of fried rice. There are various kinds of sushi options, both seafood and non-seafood. One of the California roll options is made with imitation crab meat.

There is definitely something for everyone at this restaurant. They offer many different levels of spice in many of their dishes so there is no need to worry that the food may be too spicy or too bland.

The interior of the restaurant is comforting. The restaurant is small and quaint. The kitchen is visible from the seating, allowing you to watch part of the process as your food is being made. This can make you feel more connected to your meal and makes eating it more enjoyable.

The staff there are very inviting. They are always prepared to tend to whatever you need and check in with you to see if everything is satisfactory for you. All of the employees wear face masks so there is no need to be afraid of being served by them.

To visit Mirin Cafe go to 1555 E Valley Pkwy, Escondido, CA 92027. They are available for takeout and they also have a drive thru if you do not feel comfortable going inside. Masks are required in order to enter. Indoor seating is also available but at a limited capacity.

Mirin Cafe offers a delicious look into the Japanese culture through a variety of dishes. It is definitely worth a visit next time you are in the Escondido area.

