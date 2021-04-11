Prep a quick smoothie to jumpstart your day

Smoothies are a great way to give you a boost of energy for your day. The next time you’re in a rush, try this recipe out.

If you are ever stuck on what to make yourself for breakfast while you’re on the go, smoothies are a great option. They are quick and easy to make, and depending on what you put in them, they can be very nutritious. Here are a few new smoothie recipes you can try out.

You can experiment with the things that you put into the smoothie. For example, you can add different spices such as ginger, cinnamon or turmeric to give it a little kick or you could even add things such as matcha.

But if you want to make your smoothie full of nutrients, you can add things such as spinach, nut butters, frozen fruits and vegetables such as cauliflower and banana and any kind of dairy-free milk you want. To give yourself a boost of energy you can add things like protein powder, chia seeds, flax seeds and hemp seeds.

A really easy and convenient way to make a smoothie when you’re in a rush is by putting all the ingredients except for the milk together into a small Ziploc bag and freezing it. Then when you’re ready to make the smoothie, it is all there to just pour into a blender. Just add milk or water then blend it.

If you’re looking for a smoothie recipe, here’s one you might like.

Ingredients

For this recipe you will need ½ cup of cauliflower with the stems chopped off, 1 cup of frozen mango, 1 cup of milk of your choice, a piece of ginger (about an inch), 1 sliced banana, a pinch of fresh turmeric, some cinnamon and a scoop of collagen peptide (the final ingredient is optional).

Instructions

Place all the ingredients in the bag, premeasured of course, and store it in your freezer. Then when you want it, it’s there.

Smoothies are a great way to get fruits, veggies and nutrients into your body to give you the boost of energy you need to have a successful day. Next time you’re stuck on what to make on your way out the door, give a smoothie a try.

