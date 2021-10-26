Campus Notes 10/12

Foundation board welcomes new chairs, three new directors | CSUSM News Center

The Cal State San Marcos Foundation Board welcomed two directors into new leadership roles and three new directors during its first academic year meeting on Sept. 29.

Steve Wagner, the co-founder and president of Stone Brewing Co., is the board’s new chair and Emilie Hersh, the founder of Unbuttoned Innovation, is vice-chair. Read more at https://news.csusm.edu/foundation-board-welcomes-new-chairs-three-new-directors/.

SHCS hosting events for Domestic Violence Awareness Month | CSUSM News Center

It was first observed in 1987 by the National Coalition Against Domestic Violence and two years later was officially designated as such by Congress. It’s a way to connect and unite individuals and organizations working on domestic violence issues while raising awareness for those issues.

At Cal State San Marcos, Student Health and Counseling Services is observing the month with a variety of events and activities to educate the campus community about unhealthy relationships; celebrate those who have survived an abusive relationship; connect students, faculty and staff to resources; and issue a call to action to empower individuals to say or do something if they see something and be part of the equation to end sexual violence. Read more at https://news.csusm.edu/shcs-hosting-events-for-domestic-violence-awareness-month/.

FAFSA applications for the 2022-2023 academic year open for students

The FAFSA application for the 2022-2023 academic year opened for students on Oct. 1.

For priority consideration, students must submit their applications by Feb. 1. Financial aid applications are accepted through Apr. 1. For more information, please visit https://studentaid.gov/help-center/answers/landing or Student Financial Services on campus.

Currently, nine active COVID-19 cases reported at CSUSM

The CSUSM campus has nine active COVID cases as of Oct. 7. There have been 192 cumulative COVID-19 cases this year.

The data includes cases from students and employees who have tested positive for COVID-19. Additionally, the data shows whether individuals with COVID-19 were on campus or in an off-site campus program.

In her recent address, President Ellen Neufeldt said that the university’s COVID-19 positive rate is less than a quarter percent since campus reopened in the fall.

The numbers demonstrated in the current data include the cases only known to CSUSM and are not inclusive of positive cases impacting CSUSM community members off-campus. CSUSM data can be found on https://www.csusm.edu/csusmasone/faq/current-cases.html. The data updates when there is a new case reported to the university.

CSUSM athlete receives CCAA player of the week honor

Women’s volleyball player Kassy Doering was selected as CSUSM’s first-ever CCAA Volleyball Player of the Week (Sept. 12-19) in program history.

Doering is a fifth-year computer science major at CSUSM. She is a middle blocker for the women’s volleyball team and has led the team to multiple victories this season. For more on Doering, check out her Q&A from the Cougar Chronicle’s first edition at https://csusmchronicle.com/22261/sports/athlete-spotlight-qa-with-kassy-doering/.

