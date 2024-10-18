Wicked: A tale of two versions and the anticipation of a film

As a fan of “Wicked” since I was a 12-year-old choir kid, it’s hard to believe that the musical has been around for more than two decades. Whether it’s your first time hearing the opening lines of “Defying Gravity” or the hundredth time seeing Glinda descend in her bubble, there is a certain magic that continues to captivate audiences. But what is often overlooked because of the musicals widespread appeal is the story that inspired it, Gregory Maguire’s novel, “Wicked: The Life and Times of the Wicked Witch of the West.”

When I discovered the musical, I was eager to read the book that inspired it, but I didn’t expect just how drastically different the novel would be. While the musical paints a whimsical, fairytale version of Elphaba’s story, the novel dives deeper in a more complex, politically charged and at times uncomfortable portrayal of Oz. It was not the whimsical world of yellow brick road and poppy fields, instead it depicts a land on the brink of collapse, marked by war, corruption, and the complexities of identity.

A key difference lies in the development of the characters. The musical emphasizes the friendship between Elphaba and Glinda, while the book delves deeper into the political landscape of Oz and how it affects the character’s personal struggles. Elphaba’s relationship with Fiyero is passionate and short lived in the musical, serving as the catalyst for emotional moments. In contrast, the novel portrays their dynamic as more intricate, adding layers to Elphaba’s character. Similarly, while the musical presents the Wizard as a charming manipulator, the novel reveals a far more sinister figure – one who consolidates power through fear and propaganda. These character arcs shift depending on which version of the story you experience.

And then there’s Glinda. In the musical, Glinda is bubbly, popular and sometimes self-centered, but with a heart of gold. As the story unfolds, we see her grow into a more compassionate and thoughtful character, making her friendship with Elphaba central to the musical’s emotional core. Their relationship, full of rivalry and deep affection, is transformative for both. However, in the novel, Glinda remains more grounded in her privileged status within Oz’s social hierarchy, reflecting a society Elphaba actively rebels against. Although she does not have a vital role, she is still important to Elphaba’s story arc.

The first time I read Maguire’s novel I found it to be dense, often philosophical, and difficult to digest. The novel’s darker tone distinguishes it from the family friendly musical, but it also made it a profound read. Elphaba’s complexity – the way she battles the blurred lines between good and evil – kept me captivated. Even after multiple re-readings, it remains one of my favorite books.

That said, the musical has its own magic. From dazzling visuals, witty and funny dialogue to unforgettable musical numbers, “Wicked” on stage creates a world that feels both familiar and fantastical. Stephen Schwartz’s score in the musical is iconic, with songs like “Popular” and “For Good” becoming Broadway classics.

But the true heart of the musical lies in Elphaba and Glinda’s friendship. While the musical simplifies some of the novel’s darker themes, it still invites audiences to reconsider the lines between good and evil, showing that no one is purely wicked or purely good.

Now that the film adaptation is on the horizon, there’s speculation about how much it will draw from Maguire’s novel versus the musical. Since the movie will be split into two parts, we might see a deeper exploration of Elphaba’s backstory or Oz’s political landscape. Perhaps the film will blend the novel’s depth with the stage production, especially considering the additional novels in the series — “Son of a Witch” and “A Lion Among Men.” Either way, my expectations for this movie are high and I don’t think I will be disappointed.