Close Calls and Big Wins: CSUSM Puts on a Show at Home

Last weekend, CSUSM hosted a few matches at the Sports Center. Looking to make a statement at home, Men’s Basketball and Volleyball both gave CSUSM fans great games.

On Friday November 8, 2024, CSUSM Men’s Basketball hosted their home opener against Biola at 12:00 p.m. As the game started it was clear that the speed of play was high. CSUSM fell behind early, unable to stop a red hot Biola that shot 55.56% from the field in the first half.

The Cougars found form towards the end of the half, cutting Biola’s 20-point lead to 12 by the end. As the teams went into the locker rooms, athletics hosted a round of “Cougar on the Clock”. The crowd cheered as the contestant raced against the clock to make a layup, free throw, and 3-point shot.

In the second half, CSUSM flipped a switch, taking advantage of a decrease in Biola’s shooting to chip away at the lead. The game stayed quite even throughout, but a tough 3-point shot by Donovan Watkins put the game within five with 1:07 left on the clock.

The crowd was in a frenzy, cheering the Cougars on. Unfortunately, some missed free throws in the last moments of the game put the win just out of reach. Nonetheless, the Cougars played hard and gave the crowd a great game to start off the season.

Men’s Basketball returns to the Sports Center on Tuesday November 26, 2024, against Azusa Pacific.

At 5:00 p.m, it was CSUSM Volleyball’s turn to play. Coming into the weekend with a 2-win streak, the Cougars looked to make a statement with their last two games at home. The first matchup was against Cal State Dominguez Hills.

From the start, the Cougars played with confidence and determination. CSUSM took the first two sets, 25-18 and 25-15. The third set was much closer with both teams trading points, denying any team a big lead. CSUSM came out on top in the thrilling final moments, taking the set 26-34 and securing the match victory 3-0.

The Cougars returned on Saturday November 10, 2024, at 3:00 pm to face off against No.24 Cal State LA. The crowd was noticeably bigger, and the atmosphere was buzzing. For Senior Day, fans took a moment to celebrate the players in their final season at Cal State San Marcos.

As the match started, the Cougars continued to demonstrate their confidence from the day before. CSUSM fought hard, making big plays in crucial spots to take the first set 25-23. The second set started close. Both teams traded points until the score sat at about 10-10. From there the Cougars went on three 4-0 point runs to take the set 25-16.

CSUSM closed out their winning weekend, taking the third set 25-19. The Cougars improved their conference record to 6-10 and their winning streak continues with victories in the last four matches, their longest of the season.

Outside of the current season, Saturday’s match notes the first win against CSULA since 2018. Their current record puts them in 8th place in the conference, one game behind Cal State East Bay and Sonoma State who are tied for 6th place.

It was a great night for the fans but even more so for the players and coaching staff who made it happen. After the match, Coach Leonard spoke on the confident play style of the team and the motivation they get from the crowd.

“We’ve been practicing that, how to be confident, how to hold the line and just believe in ourselves. We’ve really pushed the tempo and if we play together and everybody keeps doing their job with confidence, it doesn’t matter who is on the other side of the net. We had an amazing crowd… a lot of energy from the players’ parents, and extended families. We had our administration here tonight and some local volleyball clubs. It was amazing, it was a great game for everyone to see,” Coach Leonard said.

CSUSM Volleyball will travel to San Francisco State on November 14, 2024, for their second to last match of the season.