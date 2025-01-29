M.E.Ch.A: La Unión Hace La Fuerza

The Movimiento Estudiantil Chicanx de Aztlán (M.E.Ch.A) is a student-led, political organization focusing on the liberation and empowerment of the Chicanx community. The organization embraces its cultural roots and recognizes its Indigenous origins while fighting towards educational, political, and social justice.

Yolotzin Aquino, the current chair of M.E.Ch.A, brought back the organization during her freshman year since she believed that CSUSM students, specifically Latinx students, would benefit from having a campus organization that focuses on creating a better future for la Raza.

After a year of hard work, Aquino revived the organization with the help of past M.E.Ch.A members and the new advisor, Konane Martinez.

Current M.E.Ch.A members strive to educate CSUSM students on local and global political issues and engage in community advocacy. The organization hosts Political Educational Workshops to educate students on current issues while learning how to best advocate for their communities. One of these workshops was a “Civic Engagement and Voting” workshop that allowed students to learn about the importance of voting.

In addition to the workshops, M.E.Ch.A recently collaborated with Students for Justice in Palestine (SJP) to organize a “No Fascist USA” protest. The protest was intended to take a stand against Trump’s far-right agenda. In the past, the two organizations also organized a “No Human is Illegal” protest in solidarity with undocumented students and those who come from immigrant families.

The organization prides itself on honoring Chicanx history, resisting oppression, and encouraging its members to take up space and have their voices heard. M.E.Ch.A aims to better the future of la Raza by hosting high school conferences that empower students to strive for higher education and increase their community involvement.

M.E.Ch.A members believe that community is a catalyst for change and that in the current political climate, it is important to “organize and take action to protect [Chicanx] communities from the harmful impacts of white supremacy.”

If you are interested in joining M.E.Ch.A, the organization welcomes everyone. You do not have to identify as Chicanx to join the organization. M.E.Ch.A meetings are held on Tuesdays during U-Hour in SBSB 4221. For more information on the organization or on how to become a member, please email [email protected].

To stay updated on future M.E.Ch.A events, please follow @mecha_csusm on Instagram.