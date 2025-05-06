Administration reverses student visa termination

In a major reversal, the Trump administration announced that it will reinstate the records of over 4,700 international students whose visa statuses were abruptly terminated earlier this month in the Student and Exchange Visitor Information System (SEVIS), a U.S. government database that tracks and manages information about international students, exchange visitors and their dependents while they are in the U.S. This decision follows a series of legal challenges and widespread criticism from educational institutions across the United States.

The initial terminations that began in early April affected students nationwide, including several from San Diego-area universities. At UC San Diego, 35 students had their F-1 visas revoked, with one student reportedly deported at the border.

These actions were taken without prior notice or clear justification. The lack of transparency and due process prompted over 100 lawsuits across 23 states, with judges issuing temporary restraining orders against the government’s actions.

In response to mounting legal pressure, the Department of Justice announced on April 25 that it would reinstate the SEVIS records of affected students and develop a clearer policy for future terminations. However, the Department of Homeland Security clarified that this reinstatement only applies to students whose visas were not formally revoked.

Despite this development, uncertainties remain. The broader implications of these actions have raised concerns about the use of immigration enforcement as a tool to suppress political dissent, particularly among students involved in pro-Palestinian activism.

As the Trump’s administration works on a new policy, universities and advocacy groups including the Partnership for the Advancement of New Americans (PANA), Asian Americans Advancing Justice (AAJC) and National Immigration Project (NIPNLG) emphasize the importance of due process and the need to balance national security concerns with the rights and contributions of international students.

While CSUSM has not issued a recent statement regarding student visa terminations, the university previously outlined how CSU policies are intended to protect students from immigration enforcement actions.