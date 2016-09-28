We’re giving roses and throwing raspberries





Filed under Opinion

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.

Close

Email This Story









Send Email Cancel

Typically when receiving a rose, one can’t help but feel extremely loved and special. In the same way, we’ll be giving roses out to those who we feel deserve them.

But when we, the Cougar Chronicle editorial board, don’t feel everything is running as smoothly as it should on campus, we will throw friendly raspberries instead.

We’d like to deliver a heaping bundle of bright red roses to Professor Ken Mendoza of the Literature and Writing Department, who is recovering from a bad case of pneumonia. The illness hit him prior to the semester’s start, but he is teaching classes despite how under the weather he is feeling.

It has become impossible to find a parking spot in the Markstein parking lot in this semester. If you aren’t a Literature and Writing major or a Business major, it would be considerate to not park in Lot H! CHABBS and CoBa students can’t get to class on time, so we’re throwing raspberries at everyone who isn’t in that major for parking there.

The rain is finally here and we couldn’t be more thankful for it! A dozen roses delivered to all the commuter students who had the patience to drive through that extra slow, rainy traffic. We understand that getting to class might have been a more difficult task than anticipated.

Roses are red, raspberries are red too, we’re the Cal State Cougars, and we’re concluding this section of edition 2.