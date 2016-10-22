Women’s cross country team dominates at Mustang Challenge





The Women’s Cross Country team won the Mustang Challenge on Oct. 1 in Santa Clarita and the men’s team had a strong performance.

Junior Natalie Rodriguez dominated yet again and has been named All California Collegiate Athletic Association’s Runner of the Week for the third time this season.

“Totally unexpected. Again, I am so happy that everything is coming together and I have to thank all my teammates and my coach [Steve Scott] and everybody. It takes a team to get those accomplishments,” said Rodriguez.

Rodriguez placed second for the women’s 5k with a time of 17:53.3, which is the fastest time a Cougar ever ran the Mustang Challenge.

“I wasn’t really paying attention to time. My focus was to compete that race,” said Rodriguez. “When I heard that I got the fastest time, it was kind of unexpected because that wasn’t entirely my focus in time. [But] I am really excited that actually happened.”

Head Cross Country Coach Steve Scott told the women’s team to concentrate on defeating University California Irvine and Point Loma.

“That was a lot of fun,” said Rodriguez. “When they were announcing the top teams, third was UCI [and] second, Point Loma. I looked at coach and he was like ‘You guys did it!’ It was cool. I am so proud of all of them.”

The rest of the women’s team excelled at the meet as well.

Junior Raelyn Werley placed seventh with a time of 18:04.3. This is the third time Werley placed in the top 10 this season. Junior Paula Stonehouse placed tenth with a time of 18:26.4.

The men’s team placed third with Vahagn Isayan finishing first with a time of 25:15.7.

“I really wasn’t expecting it. Coach told us to basically take it as a work out and just as the race progressed, I found myself up top halfway and I was like ‘I might as well try to go for the win.’ I am really happy that I ended up winning,” Isayan said.

Isayan said he is amazed with the freshmen on the men’s team and how hard they are working.

“I am really surprised how the freshmen are adapting to college. It is a big jump from 5k’s to 8k’s and everyday even on long runs they are improving so that is good.”

Scott said he is proud of how both the men and women’s team performed at the challenge.

“I was real pleased with both teams. Point Loma is a real good team on the women’s side. Losing to Irvine and UCLA is nothing to be embarrassed about on the men’s side. That was UCLA’s B team but still they are top-ranked Division I athletes.”

With the Cougar Challenge approaching, Vaughn and Rodriguez said they are looking forward to competing at the challenge, especially since they did not compete in the meet last year.

“I am so excited. I did not race it last year, a lot of us didn’t. So, that will be exciting. It is a really fast course and [I’m] looking for some pr’s (personal records).”

The ninth annual Cougar Challenge is at 8 a.m. on Oct. 15 at the Mangrum Track.