Nu Alpha Kappa’s third annual Drag Show promotes LGBTQ+ inclusion





Filed under A & E

On Oct. 7, Nu Alpha Kappa (NAK) held it’s third annual drag queen show. The event aimed to highlight the LGBTQ+ community with performances that educated the audience on LGBTQ+ culture, while evoking the message of “embracing your true self.”

In his opening speech, NAK president Alex Arellano explained the importance of NAK’s mission of diversifying the knowledge within the community and promoting a place where everyone feels safe.

“Since our establishment at CSUSM in 2012, we have worked hard to get our name out there,” said Arellano. “We might be the smallest fraternity on campus and the one with the lowest numbers, but two of our biggest goals that we plan on is to emphasize community service and inclusion on campus.”

All the proceeds from the drag show went towards NAKLAND, a children’s carnival held during the spring semester. NAK originally founded this philanthropy event with the purpose of advocating education to children from the community by providing entertainment, educational booths and prizes.

Prior to participating in the show, the eleven contestants were required to complete a safe zone training with the goal of educating each of them on LGBTQ+ awareness and addressing the existing challenges the LGBTQ+ community faces in society today.

After being judged on their introduction, talent act and panel answers, two winners were announced to be the drag king and drag queen.

The drag queen of the year, Moses Vileta, representing Alpha Psi Rho, gave the audience an act to remember. With his intricate dance routine, Vileta had the audience in awe and laughter.

Taylor Mumin, representing Alpha Omicron Pi, was crowned as the third annual drag king for 2016. Mumin brought an emotional story to inform the audience of how this drag show would personally affect herself and the rest of LGBTQ+ community. For Mumin, the drag show was not just an opportunity to perform, but an opportunity to represent a community that supports the message of being oneself.

“I am doing this to show my support because this is my life everyday,”said Mumin.