NFL Sunday Dishes





It’s that time of year to wear our favorite football jerseys, yell at our TV screens and eat our favorite greasy foods. It is NFL season.

A lot of people like to host Sunday football parties and most are there to watch the game. But let’s face it, some of us are going to these parties for the food. The hosts of Sunday football parties face a fearsome rush to exceed the high expectations for football-themed food.

If you are such a party host or are just bringing a dish and hope to impress the guests, I have a winning homemade recipe.

Finger food is an easy, grab and eat, play for the big game. But you don’t want food spilling all over the place and making a mess when the home team scores.

The recipe is called, “Football Dip.” It’s easy to make and it is delicious!

Assemble one pound of ground beef, eight ounces of cream cheese (at room temperature), eight ounces of salsa and one pound of processed cheese.

Preheat the oven to 400 degrees.

Brown the meat in a skillet over medium-high heat. Next, spread the cream cheese in the bottom of a baking dish and layer in the ground beef mixed with the salsa. Top it with slices of the processed cheese, cover with foil and place it in the oven.

All the dish needs now is 15 minutes to finish up.

Serve with tortilla chips, a touchdown for the guests!

If you’re not quite the cook (like me), some alternative dishes come to mind that are even easier and just as delicious.

If you’re in a rush and don’t have the time to whip up something from scratch, frozen finger food is a great alternative. Go to your local grocery store and pick up pigs-in-a-blanket, meatballs, french fries, potato skins, etc. Frozen foods are easy to make and always end up being a guest favorite.

Another option, the easiest of them all, is to order a pizza. Who doesn’t like pizza? Order a few pizzas and the guests will feel very content. Superbowl Sunday is one of the busiest pizza delivery days of the year.

Ordering a pizza for football parties is a popular decision and is to be a game winner!