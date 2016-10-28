CSUSM hosts A Dinner to Die For





On Oct. 21, the Tukwut Life and Student Life & Leadership presented The Murder Mystery Company, one of San Diego’s experts in mystery entertainment, to CSUSM. Students were encouraged to come dressed in their finest 1920s fashion for a chance to win the Best Dressed award.

The scene was set up in the USU ballroom with a 1920s theme to set the mood. They had a fun photo booth with props that students could take pictures with and two hours of food for the students to enjoy while they worked together to crack the case and solve the mystery.

The students were given pieces of clues from every single table and one student was randomly selected to play the role of the character.

The Murder Mystery staff were very humorous and kept participants entertained.

CSUSM student Diana Alvarado said, “It was my first time participating in an event at CSUSM. I really liked it and thought it was fun and a great way to relax after a long stressful week of classes.”

“I thought it was super fun and interesting,” said student, Merari Valerdi. “The murder was so unexpected to me. I very much enjoyed the storyline.”

If you are into solving mysteries, an event like this can be something enjoyable to do with family and friends. To learn more about the Murder Mystery Company, check out their website for further details at murdermysterydinnersandiego.com.