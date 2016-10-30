Cougars dominate at ninth annual Cougar Challenge





The Cougars prevailed at home for the ninth annual Cougar Challenge the morning of Saturday, Oct. 15 at the Mangrum Track.

Junior Natalie Rodriguez won the Challenge on the women’s side with a time of 17:30, a personal best. Rodriguez is the fifth Cougar to win the challenge.

“That was a fun race and to win. The race was more than what I asked for,” Rodriguez said. “I got a personal-best, so that was exciting. I am super proud of our team.”

When the race came down to the last lap, Rodriguez kept the lead in front of three Biola University runners. Sophomore Emily Ransom for the Eagles came head to head with Rodriguez and placed second with a time of 17:31.

“That was the scariest, the last 600-meters. That was when the Biola [runner] … I heard her breathing behind me … I’m okay, this is where I have to dig deep and I want to win for my team and for the school. Once I got on the track, everybody was screaming, [it was] so exciting. I was like, ‘okay I can do this’.”

Assistant Cross Country Coach Paige Mills said she knew Rodriguez could win the challenge.

“I was so happy watching her. It was so exhilarating coming around the finish. That Biola girl was right on her tail but Natalie is a fighter. I knew all along she was going to get her at the end. She’s just so amazing to watch, she really puts her whole heart and soul into it. We are all so proud of her.”

The women’s team placed second with a score of 36. Junior Raelyn Werley placed fifth with a time of 17:55. Sophomore Lisa Flores collected a personal-best with a time of 18:12 and placed seventh in the race. Junior Cristen Lane also collected a person-best, 18:15 and placed 10th.

On the men’s side, the Cougars had three top runners sweep the collegiate podium. Junior Vahagn Isayan placed first with a time of 25:16.

“I felt great. It was a great atmosphere, it was a great race. I really love everyone coming out to watch. I felt pretty good throughout the race. We [as a team] are on a high note right now.”

The men’s team won the Challenge with freshman Joshua Litwiller who kept close with Isayan throughout the race with a personal-best time 25:17 and took the second collegiate spot. Then with senior Easton Tackett placing third with a time of 25:23.

Head Cross Country Coach Steve Scott said he enjoyed having the meet at home and is proud of his team’s performance.

“It’s always great having a home meet. There’s always a lot of stress involved but once the gun goes off, then it’s fun. Once the race goes under-way, it has a life of itself,” said Scott.

Rodriguez said she is sad that the season is over but looks forward to the future as a NCAA Division II school.

“It is sad. I feel like we just started,” said Rodriguez. “Next year is when we are full-blown NCAA [Division II]. It is a little preview too because there are some girls that are redshirting some pretty good girls … it went by really fast this season but it was fun. Short but sweet.”