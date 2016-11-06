Athletes share Halloween favorites





Filed under Sports

Natalie Rodriguez Women’s Cross Country

Year: Junior

Stats: Best 4K mark in CSUSM history (14:11.5), record for the 6k, three CCAA runner of the week wins in 2016.

Plans for Halloween: It’s my teammates birthday, Paula Stonehouse, on Halloween. We will probably go out to dinner.

Favorite horror movie: Halloween series with Michael Myers

Favorite costume Rodriguez has worn: My junior year of high school, four of my best friends, we dressed up as Mario Kart characters. We made these carts out of cardboard, we put strings on it so they could hang. I was Yoshi.

Favorite Halloween candy: Reese’s Pieces

Kayla Anderson Women’s Soccer

Year: Junior

Stats: 13 games played, 1.54 shots per game

Position: Forward

Plans for Halloween: Likely hangout with friends and family and pass out candy.

Favorite Horror Movie: Halloween Town. I’m not really a scary movie gal.

Favorite costume Anderson has worn: A cat costume

Favorite Halloween candy: Reese’s

Brooke Butler Women’s Volleyball

Year: Senior

Stats: 17 matches played, 64 sets played, 2.83 points per set, 2.63 kills per set

Position: Outside hitter

Plans for Halloween: I always look forward to handing out candy to the kids in the neighborhood.

Favorite horror movie: Hocus Pocus (I don’t like horror movies, so this is my favorite Halloween movie).

Favorite costume Butler has worn: A firefly when I was two. I had a blinking light on my behind.

Favorite Halloween candy: Starburst candy corn

Brittany Jackson Cheer Club

Year: Freshman

Stats: N/A, new team

Plans for Halloween: Spend it with close friends and be safe. Stay away from clowns

Favorite horror movie: The first Insidious movie because it had a different plot, which caught my attention.

Favorite costume Jackson has worn for Halloween: Princess costume. It was all pink. The princess costume reminded me of being at Disneyland. Disneyland still is my favorite place to go.

Favorite Halloween candy: Snickers just happens to be my fav candy at the moment.

Adnan Swilley Men’s Club Lacrosse

Year: Junior

Position: Attack

Stats: Swilley’s combined stats of the previous two seasons are 83 goals and 59 assists.

Plans for Halloween: I want to do a lot of team stuff, get together and do team bonding. Favorite horror movie: Any of the Halloween movies

Favorite costume Swilley has worn: I have always done the generic cowboy stuff, nothing super over the top though but this year I’m going to change that.

Favorite Halloween candy: Candy Corn

Emma Kirker Women’s Club Lacrosse

Year: Junior

Position: Mid-field

Stats: Last year Kirker was the top goal scorer in their league with 46 goals in 11 games.

Plans for Halloween: I plan to watch a ton of scary movies and eat candy with some friends.

Favorite horror movie: Annabelle because it’s a prequel to The Conjuring which was one of my other favorite horror movies. They are both so creepy and scary.

Favorite costume Kirker has worn for Halloween: When I was little my mom made me a mermaid costume that I was obsessed with. I wore it every Halloween until I grew out of it.

Favorite Halloween candy: I like sour straws because all sour candy is great.

David Diaz Club Baseball

Year: Senior

Position: Second base

Stats: In the 2015 club baseball season, David Diaz had 15 stolen bases.

Plans for Halloween: I will most likely hangout with my teammates and closest friends.

Favorite horror movie: I don’t like horror movies because they don’t really amuse me. I’m more of a comedy kind of person.

Favorite costume Diaz has worn: Power Ranger was my favorite because I grew up watching Power Rangers.

Favorite Halloween Candy: Anything dark chocolate