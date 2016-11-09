Creating memories with my Italian family





I was born into a big Italian family in a small town outside Grand Rapids, Michigan.

In my culture after a stressful week, my family and I would gather at my grandparents lake home on Sunday afternoons.

Although they were considered my great grandparents, I was able to live out a piece of my dad’s favorite childhood memories.

After church my family would pack into the car and head out to their lake.

Upon arrival we would slide open the door and see a cute, little home sitting where it had sat for over 50 years.

Each time I visited, butterflies floated in my stomach as I walked careful little steps to their door and when I opened the door, the smell of warm spaghetti and garlic hit.

“Jeff-errrr-yyy!” My great grandpa shouted as he saw my dad and his family come in. My great grandma waddled over after stirring the vast pot of spaghetti cooking on the stove and kissed my forehead.

My cousins played video games on the T.V. My uncles laughed about stories from the past. The aunts helped out in the kitchen. My children swam outside in the teal blue lake or played whiffle ball on the lawn.

On evenings like these, everyone took their place at the long table and the women brought out food. Sausage, spaghetti, meatballs, homemade bread, everything that took hours to prepare were placed upon the table. Everyone smiled as we prayed and dove into the meal. The dinner table on those nights was lively and chatter in the room never ceased.

Everyone talked around the table, the room never quiet.

After the plates were cleaned up, coffee and pies were brought out, where more conversations progressed. My family spent the night relaxing, talking and eating with the family and it was pure bliss.

Years later, the family broke up and was never the same as it used to be; however, the one thing that has remained is the famous spaghetti recipe from Sicily and the banana cream pie that grandma always made. Every time my mom makes it, we always think of “Grandma and Grandpa at the Lake” and the good times we had.

I will be passing along this recipe to my future kids one day and will tell them about the big Italian family atmosphere I hope to create and rebuild again here in California.