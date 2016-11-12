The independent student news site of California State University San Marcos

Cougars dominate Stanislaus three sets to one

Rebecca Sykes, Sports Editor
November 12, 2016
The CSUSM volleyball team faced Stanislaus State in Turlock, CA on Friday Nov. 4 and clinched a win in four sets.

“We had a huge victory … It was a great win because we had never beaten them before and to win on the road was a huge step forward for our program,” said Head Women’s Volleyball Coach Andrea Leonard.

The Cougars went into this match, 14-9 overall and 7-7 in the California Collegiate Athletic Association (CCAA) conference.

Junior Samantha Flores set a new CSUSM four-set record with 32 digs and added 10 kills..

“To be honest, it feels great to set a new record, but it also makes me want to work even harder and set a new record. I’m always working to better my game so I can be the best I can for the team,” said Flores.

Four Cougars had double-digit kills with 12 kills from outside-hitter Madi Anderson, 11 kills from setter/right side Lauren Lee and outside hitter Brooke Butler and 10 kills from outside hitter/middle blocker Maddy Newcombe.

Defensively, Butler registered 11 digs, making this her seventh double-double of the season. Freshman setter Aleese Wheaton had 37 assists and 14 digs.

With a win against Stanislaus and the loss at Chico State on Nov. 5, the Cougars stand at a 15-10 overall and 8-8 in conference.

