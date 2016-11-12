Cougars dominate Stanislaus three sets to one
November 12, 2016
Filed under Sports
Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.
Email This Story
The CSUSM volleyball team faced Stanislaus State in Turlock, CA on Friday Nov. 4 and clinched a win in four sets.
“We had a huge victory … It was a great win because we had never beaten them before and to win on the road was a huge step forward for our program,” said Head Women’s Volleyball Coach Andrea Leonard.
The Cougars went into this match, 14-9 overall and 7-7 in the California Collegiate Athletic Association (CCAA) conference.
Junior Samantha Flores set a new CSUSM four-set record with 32 digs and added 10 kills..
“To be honest, it feels great to set a new record, but it also makes me want to work even harder and set a new record. I’m always working to better my game so I can be the best I can for the team,” said Flores.
Four Cougars had double-digit kills with 12 kills from outside-hitter Madi Anderson, 11 kills from setter/right side Lauren Lee and outside hitter Brooke Butler and 10 kills from outside hitter/middle blocker Maddy Newcombe.
Defensively, Butler registered 11 digs, making this her seventh double-double of the season. Freshman setter Aleese Wheaton had 37 assists and 14 digs.
With a win against Stanislaus and the loss at Chico State on Nov. 5, the Cougars stand at a 15-10 overall and 8-8 in conference.
Leave a Comment
If you want a picture to show with your comment, go get a gravatar.