Women’s club soccer is No. 1 in their league

Women’s Club Soccer proved to have a successful weekend after winning both their games against CSU Channel Islands at 2 pm on Nov. 12 at Channel Islands, 6-3, and Chapman University at 12:45pm on Nov. 13 at Chapman, 8-0.

These were their last games of the season with a record of six wins, zero loses and three ties (6-0-3), finishing off the semester in first place in their league beating Fullerton in point differential.

Senior vice president Alexandra Ghilarducci, is pleased with the team’s success and learned a lot from this season.

“Overall the team played great this semester, I think the team as a whole learned to trust one another and be there for each other both on and off the field. What lead us to such success in the last two games was not only our great coaching, but that team chemistry that you build as a team throughout the season and wanting to win for each other.”

Senior president Stephanie Ferro over the course of both games led the team with a total of five goals and sophomore Jaelyn Lozano came in a close second with three.

Coach Richie Kaiser is looking forward to continuing to build the club and see the girls continue on their road of victory.

“Next season is just to continue on with the success we have been having, building and giving these girls an opportunity to be apart of something on campus.”

With a successful season behind them the club can keep moving forward and continue to play a sport they love.