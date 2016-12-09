How The Grinch Stole Christmas delights audiences at Old Globe Theater





“Every Who down in Whoville liked Christmas a lot, but the Grinch, who lived just north of Whoville ‒ did not. The Grinch hated Christmas ‒ the whole Christmas season. Now, please don’t ask why; no one quite knows the reason.”

A feeling of snowy magic hung in the air as every audience member, young and the old, listened intently to the beginning narration of a classic Christmas tale.

In its nineteenth year, Dr. Suess’ How the Grinch Stole Christmas, continues to delight its audiences at the Old Globe.

Going into this show, I was skeptical. I had the chance to see the performance when I was a child, but I thought I might be a bit too old to really enjoy the show at twenty-three. Boy, was I wrong! I laughed and sang along with the Grinch, the cast and their antics even more than the kids in the audience were.

With an array of new silly, fun songs added to a mix of classics that Grinch lovers have come to know, it’s easy to see how The Old Globe’s musical rendition of The Grinch has become a fan favorite.

The goofy costumes, creative set and talented cast means this musical has something for everyone to enjoy. After having seen the show myself, my small cold heart grew three sizes, right alongside the Grinch himself. If you’re in need of some Christmas cheer this holiday season, How The Grinch Stole Christmas will do the trick.

Tickets start at $37 for adults and $24 for children (17 years and under). They can be purchased online @ www.TheOldGlobe.org, by phone at (619) 23-GLOBE, or by visiting the box office. The show runs until Dec. 26, so check the Old Globe’s calendar and purchase tickets to see the cast of The Grinch in all their glory before it’s too late!