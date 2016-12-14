Remembering my time at CSUSM





“Life moves pretty fast. If you don’t stop and look around once in awhile, you could miss it.”

Ferris Bueller is correct and I did not notice this until I entered college. I feel like I moved into the dorms as a freshman yesterday and now, here I am, graduating this December.

I will admit, I have whined quite a few times during my college experience. Whether there had been a paper I did not want to write or a group project I didn’t want to partake in, in the end I grew from each experience.

As a Cougar, I will never forget the classes I have taken, especially Women’s Studies 101 with Cecili Chadwick. This class opened my eyes about the real world and the struggles women endure in life.

Before I took this class, I did not consider myself a feminist due to the negative connotations of feminism. Not only did professor Chadwick educate me, but I have educated others around me about the true meaning of feminism and its importance.

During my time at CSUSM, I have created valuable friendships and made my time here enjoyable. I look forward to going to my classes because of my peers and the excellent discussions we had about politics, world events and issues happening in the United States. I have learned from my peers and I hope they have learned from me as well.

Something I will remember forever is my time at The Cougar Chronicle. I have enjoyed my experience not only as the Sports Editor, but as a part of a family within the paper.

The newspaper is much more than a job, it is a place to work with others who are as passionate as you are. I have enjoyed writing for every section of the paper and learning from my peers on how to strive for perfection. Though the paper has been hard work, I have enjoyed every second of this experience.