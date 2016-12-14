We bid our farewells





Welcome back to the final segment of The Cougar Chronicle’s inaugural semester of editorials ‒ a place where the voice of our independent, student newspaper speaks candidly on topics that matter to us.

We’d like to give a big thank you to everyone who helped make this editorial a fun read this past semester. Without your support and antics, it would have been difficult to write something amusing or informative for our readers.

So without further ado, let’s take a moment to send mad love over to the graduating members of The Cougar Chronicle. You have all worked hard and diligently this past semester and the paper just wouldn’t have been the same without your contributions. We hope this upcoming chapter in your life is filled with passion for pursuing what you love.

Meanwhile, we’d like to take a moment to throw tomatoes at the restrooms in University Hall. We are repulsed by not only how filthy it is, but also horrified by the lack of toilet paper. After suffering from toilet paper trauma, many students find themselves without any soap as well.

Now, enough about the plethora of disgusting bathrooms and on to happier things.

The Cougar Chronicle would like to take a moment to wish all Cougars an amazing break. Stay tuned for our next edition, coming out in January!