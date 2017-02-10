The key to finding the best Valentine’s Day gift





Filed under Opinion

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.

Close

Email This Story









Send Email Cancel

While walking the halls and seeing pink stuffed bears to heart-shaped chocolate boxes, you may ask what is the best gift to give your special someone?

Stuffed animals seem cliché, and chocolate is always a given, but those items are continuously given on an annual basis. Take it from a woman writing this: there is a secret to finding the best gift to give on this romantic holiday.

The Five Love Languages, written by Gary Chapman, dives into finding the key that makes an individual feel the most loved. The best gift to give may not be a physical gift. Chapman states the five love languages include: physical touch, words of affirmation, quality time, acts of service and gifts. Each person is different, and everyone feels loved differently.

The first love language is physical touch such as hugs, pats on the back, holding hands or massages.

Someone who has the words of affirmation loves language and is always giving compliments. For instance, “You look great today,” are words of affirmation, but they are also sayings such as, “Your support means so much.”

Quality time includes date nights whether that’s at an amusement park, a theatre, a walk on the beach or a picnic.

Someone who loves acts of service would enjoy having you do them a favor that takes the weight off of their shoulders. For example, cooking dinner at night, cleaning the house or picking up the dry cleaning.

Don’t let the pink and red aisles fool you!

Sometimes you don’t need to spend a ton of money to find the best gift for Valentine’s Day.