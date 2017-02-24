Tips for transfers!





Transferring from a two-year junior college to a four-year university can be a huge change! Regardless of what obstacles students face along the day, a new campus is always intimidating. Here are a few tips for transferring to California State University, San Marcos:

Planner – Organization is the key to success in college! The number one tip for transferring to a four-year university is to always keep a planner, calendar, revolving to-do list etc. Make sure you write down and keep track of all of your deadlines. Having all of your tasks written down helps you to manage and prioritize your time more effectively, and helps ensure you never miss an assignment.

Gym – Utilize your resources! Every student at CSUSM has full access to the Clark Field House gymnasium free of charge! Not only does exercise improve memory and your attention-span in class, but it also releases “feel good” endorphins in your body. In order to stay disciplined and organized make time for yourself. Going to the gym often helps students hold themselves accountable and stick to their goals!

Food Prep – Eating in the cafeteria every day can get quite expensive! A great way to save time, money, and assure you’re not falling victim of the “Freshman 15,” is packing your lunch/snacks from home. Bringing your own food gives you complete control of what you’re putting in your body. (Spoiler Alert: Most professors don’t mind if you snack in class!)

Study Room – Take advantage of the study rooms in the library! CSUSM has 30 group study rooms that can be reserved and used by students to study or collaborate with peers. On a busy day, it can be hard to find a table or a place for multiple people to sit together, so these rooms can be helpful when studying for a test or working on a group project.

Wishing all of our new transfer students a great and successful year at CSUSM!