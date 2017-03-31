Cougars swept by Monterey Bay





Filed under Sports

The Cougars’ softball team traveled up north this past weekend to take on the Otters of Cal State Monterey Bay. Six games were scheduled but only four were played due to inclement weather on March 24.

Cal State San Marcos dropped all four games in this California Collegiate Athletic Association Conference (CCAA) matchup by the scores of 0-3, 1-9, 0-8 and 0-4. These losses dropped the Cougars’ record to 7-22 overall and 6-18 in CCAA conference play.

The first two games of the series were played on Saturday March 25, where the Cougars dropped the first one by the score of 0-3.

Pithcer Amanda Horbasch took the loss in the game as the Cougars only compiled 3 hits the entire game.

The otters put up three quick runs in the first and second innings, two of them coming off a two run homerun in the first inning by Otters’ third basemen Julia Garcia.

The second game of the series was another loss by the Cougars as they fell to Monterey Bay to close out Saturday. The Cougars scored first in the game as outfielder Sara Langdon drew a walk and was scored in off a run batted in (RBI) single by infielder Amanda Lejano in the first inning.

CSUSM took a 1-0 lead however, they eventually were hitless for the rest of the game as they dropped game two by a score of 1-9.

On Sunday, March 26 the final two games of the series were played. The first game of the doubleheader was a 0-8 loss by the Cougars, as the only hits recorded were singles by outfielders Lindsay Cerulle and Holly Fauria.

The Cougars dropped the series finale against the Otters by the score of 0-4. Cal State Monterey Bay controlled the game from start to finish as they scored one run in the third inning and added three more in the sixth. The Cougars tied the Otters in hits as both teams each had five.

CSUSM will take a break from CCAA conference play, as they will host California Baptist University on Friday, March 31 at 1 p.m.