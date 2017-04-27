Cougars taking off at Pomona-Pitzer Invitational





Filed under Sports

CSUSM’s track and field teams were breaking new ground this season at the all day Pomona-Pitzer Invitational, held on April 8.

Junior Elizabeth Buckle and freshman Devony Dettman both excelled at this tournament; Dettman qualified for California Collegiate Athletic Association (CCAA) Championships with her personal bests in long jump and the 200m. Buckle finished her first 400m in her collegiate career at 57.75, the seventh fastest in the CCAA, this season.

“It was great, coming down from the eight I felt really strong, and the race went really well…the finish was strong and I am happy about that and the time,” said Buckle.

Senior Justin Washington and senior Aaron Hickman also hit personal bests, Washington placed sixth in the 800m with a time of 1:52.73. Hickman qualified for the CCAA Championships in the 400m with 50.87, he is now one of 16 Cougars qualified for the CCAA Championships.

“It feels good to always improve. We have been out here since October it feels good to have the work finally pay off, we are constantly improving,” said Hickman after the tournament.

Assistant Coach Wes Williams said he believes this is one of the best tournaments yet, and looks forward to the rest of the season.

“This was the best meet of the year, numbers don’t lie, we improved in areas that we have been waiting to improve on. The women winning the 4×1 relay set the tempo for the entire meet…from coaching perspective I am very pleased with my athletes.”

The Cougars next meet will be the Bryan Clay Invitational on April 13 to 14 at Azusa starting at 9 p.m.