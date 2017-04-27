Spring Job Fair Provides Students with Employment Opportunities





Filed under News

Close Modal Window Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.

Close

Close Modal Window Email This Story Send email to this address

Enter Your Name

Add a comment here

Verification



Send Email Cancel

On April 6 from 11a.m. to 2 p.m. the Career Center hosted the Spring Job Fair in the USU Ballroom.

Approximately 65 employers participated, which is less than usual. The companies present were Robert Half, a specialized staffing company, Geico, YMCA, the Safari Park and more. Employers from government sectors, such as the Border Patrol and Air Force were also present.

Mary Le of Balboa Capital group, a financing group/small business loans, hosted a booth for the first time at CSUSM. She said it was a little slower than other fairs, and recruiting season is being pushed back to Fall because Spring is a popular vacation time.

Kevin Chirino, Human Resources specialist from DD’s Discounts/Ross, said he comes to CSUSM looking for potential. He said DD’s Discounts and Ross offer internship opportunities for many positions such as retail management, loss prevention, buying, corporate, HR, business analytics and distribution.

Business Administration student Kevan Carter and business management student Jehan Assria, came to the fair to see their options. Carter took a card from the Border Patrol booth, while Assria kept her prospects open.

A professional photo booth was set up for students to dress formally and take free headshots with photographer Erica Cullwell. Students can get their headshots taken at the Career Center by appointment.