Students can remain in on-campus housing throughout winter break

Students are allowed to stay in dorms over winter break, but must continue to adhere to COVID-19 safety protocols.

Students living on-campus will continue to be provided the opportunity to remain in the dorms with COVID-appropriate regulations and virtual holiday events throughout winter break.

Staying in on-campus housing over winter break comes at no additional cost to the student, but they will be expected to follow both campus and county safety guidelines during their stay.

Malik Ismail, the Director of Housing and Residential Education for CSUSM Housing, explained that the university has implemented a number of guidelines and protocols to mitigate the spread of COVID-19.

“These regulations were developed in consultation with the university’s Risk Management and Student Health departments and were developed in accordance with public safety guidelines issued by the San Diego County Health and Human Services, as well as the CSU Chancellor’s Office,” said Ismail.

Students staying over the holiday will not be permitted to host non-resident guests nor gather with other students in neighboring rooms. They will also be expected to wear face masks at all times outside of their apartments.

Compared to other academic years, students share the living spaces and kitchen but not bedrooms or bathrooms. These individuals receive their own designated spaces to accommodate the restrictions in place, as well as reduce the chance of exposure.

If a student were to potentially contract COVID, CSUSM Housing has specific protocol that would provide temporary housing for the student as they self-isolate. This includes assistance with food and other essentials, as well as laundry and trash removal.

The students are also expected to notify their residential advisors as soon as they are aware of exposure, so that they may work with the student to mitigate the spread among the residential community.

The university’s location provides students with a number of take-out and grocery options in North City and off Twin Oaks Valley Road including Ralph’s and Wings-N-Things.

The apartment-style housing also offers a kitchen space for students who may choose to do home cooking over the holiday season.

CSUSM Housing also provides a voluntary meal plan through Red Tail Catering. This option provides students the opportunity to purchase meals on a weekly basis.

While the holidays are typically characterized by shared meals and desserts, the pandemic has altered the way that students and families may celebrate. CSUSM Housing is not an exception to this restriction.

Gatherings with those outside of the immediate apartment will be met with penalties or sanctions, depending on the circumstances of the situation, and CSUSM Housing has made it clear that such gatherings are prohibited during this time.

“In the event of a reported or possible violation, our staff will intervene and document any policy violations that may be occuring. Our Resident Director staff then meet with the students as per our Housing Conduct process,” said Ismail.

CSUSM Housing has developed a comprehensive set of guidelines and protocols meant to support both the needs and safety of students who wish to stay on-campus during the upcoming break.

Thus, while most of CSUSM’s facilities will be closed over the holiday break, CSUSM Housing will continue to work to provide safe, affordable and COVID-compliant housing options for students as they celebrate this winter season.

