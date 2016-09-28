The Cougar Chronicle

Coffee on trial

Michael Tran, Staff Writer
September 28, 2016
Filed under Opinion

I work at a hospital ‒ it sucks. My manager, a 19-year-old and 4 years my junior, ignored that I had class at 6am and scheduled me the graveyard shift thrice a week (9pm-5:30am).

 

After dozing at the EMR and getting scolded, I began chugging coffee in an unhealthy manner to establish my repertoire of “not being a slacker” and “stepping up your game, because you’re letting everybody down”.

 

This leads me to my case ‒ coffee; and its main psychoactive compound—caffeine.

 

What is it? Why does it keep me up all night?

 

Simply put, caffeine is a “psychoactive stimulant” which means it binds to adenosine receptors in the brain (the receptors that tell you you’re tired). There, it releases a cascade of hormones, like adrenaline, to keep your body on high alert ‒ the same way it would if there were a lion chasing you.

 

Caffeine can be abused and boy, did I abuse it while working at the hospital (and when I’m not working either ‒ shooting up at my local Starbucks).

It’s not surprising that the Mayo Clinic recommends keeping intake levels below 400 milligrams.

At 600mg, individuals may experience: insomnia, anxiety, restlessness, irritability, tachycardia, tremors and gastrointestinal issues.

 

Many unfortunate ones who partake too much in Uncle Sam’s nectar ‒ 5,000mg or the equivalent of 6 gallons of McDonald’s coffee ‒ die (Popular Science).

 

“But who on earth would drink that much caffeine?!”

 

Well, the answer is: no one, but everyone.

 

Energy drinks, vitamins, herbal supplements and soda contain added caffeine. This caffeine isn’t found naturally like in Coffea arabica or chocolate but synthetically derived in a lab and dispensed into our beverages and products.

 

Many physicians and dieticians suggest everyone cut back their consumption. It has potential to do serious good, but serious damage also.

The independent student news site of California State University San Marcos
