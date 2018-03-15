Greta Van Fleet’s rise to rock and roll prominence

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

Boasting dynamic lead vocals, exhilarating guitar riffs and expansive percussion, Greta Van Fleet is a rock band defined by a youthful exuberance that finds its roots within some of rock’s and blues most distinguished artists. Hailing from the small town of Frankenmuth, Michigan, the band consists of lead vocalist Josh Kiszka, guitarist Jake Kiszka, bassist Sam Kiszka and drummer Danny Wagner.

The numbers don’t lie on Greta Van Fleet’s success thus far. The group had their From the Fires EP, peak at No. 4 on Billboard’s Top Rock Albums chart back in Dec. 2017. They even had two singles respectively titled “Highway Tune” and “Safari Song” peak at No. 1 on Billboard’s Mainstream Rock songs chart.

In a modern day music market which has hyper shifted into the dominating popularity of hip-hop and pop, Greta Van Fleet(‘s sound) is un-apologetically true to the worn yet illustrious vessel of classic rock.

Rock’s viability has always been a hot topic within the music community which makes the introduction of this youthful rock band such an interesting variable.

In a conversation with the Chicago Tribune, Sam Kiszka said, “There’s lots of great stuff out there, you’ve just gotta dig for it. I don’t think rock ever died, but it’s definitely not the most popular genre.”

Though inviting to plenty, the band’s sonic connection to certain rock and blues legends has not been received so well by others. The one name that has become inescapable in nearly every conversation and press piece about the group and their parallels to past sounds, is none other than rock legends Led Zeppelin.

Two questions have come into the conversation at this point. Is their sound a product of influence or raw imitation? And, can they sustain success if they stick with their current style? Supporters of Greta Van Fleet ride on waves of rock nostalgia and excitement for the genre’s future, while critics find it hard to see the band as anything more than a carbon copy of Led Zeppelin.

It is likely fans and critics alike will have the answers to these questions when the band releases their first full-length LP sometime within 2018.