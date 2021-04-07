Different jokes for different folks

Photo by Tim Mossholder on Pexels

Get in a little laugh with these jokes.

Carolyn Cheng, Staff Writer
April 7, 2021

If you need a smile because you haven’t in a while, here are some jokes for you.

Q: Why did the nurse need a red pen at work?

A: In case she needed to draw blood.

 

Q: How do poets say hello?

A: “Hey, haven’t we metaphor?”

 

Q: Why did the yogurt go to the art exhibition?

A: Because it was cultured.

 

Q: What did one hat say to the other?

A: You wait here. I’ll go on a head.

 

Q: What did the left eye say to the right eye?

A: Between you and me, something smells.

 

Q: Why do we tell actors to “break a leg?”

A: Because every play has a cast.

 

Q: What’s the best thing about Switzerland?

A: I don’t know, but the flag is a big plus.

Carolyn Cheng is a graphic design intern for The Cougar Chronicle.  She is currently a third year student at CSUSM and is majoring in arts and technology with a double minor in video/film production and film studies.  Post graduation, Carolyn hopes to pursue a career in film or video game editing.  In her free time, she enjoys watching Survivor, playing tabletop rpgs, and playing video games.

