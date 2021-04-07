Different jokes for different folks
April 7, 2021
If you need a smile because you haven’t in a while, here are some jokes for you.
Q: Why did the nurse need a red pen at work?
A: In case she needed to draw blood.
Q: How do poets say hello?
A: “Hey, haven’t we metaphor?”
Q: Why did the yogurt go to the art exhibition?
A: Because it was cultured.
Q: What did one hat say to the other?
A: You wait here. I’ll go on a head.
Q: What did the left eye say to the right eye?
A: Between you and me, something smells.
Q: Why do we tell actors to “break a leg?”
A: Because every play has a cast.
Q: What’s the best thing about Switzerland?
A: I don’t know, but the flag is a big plus.
Source: https://www.readersdigest.ca/culture/10-short-jokes-anyone-can-remember/
Carolyn Cheng is a graphic design intern for The Cougar Chronicle. She is currently a third year student at CSUSM and is majoring in arts and technology with a double minor in video/film production and film studies. Post graduation, Carolyn hopes to pursue a career in film or video game editing. In her free time, she enjoys watching Survivor, playing tabletop rpgs, and playing video games.
