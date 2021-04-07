Different jokes for different folks

Get in a little laugh with these jokes.

If you need a smile because you haven’t in a while, here are some jokes for you.

Q: Why did the nurse need a red pen at work?

A: In case she needed to draw blood.

Q: How do poets say hello?

A: “Hey, haven’t we metaphor?”

Q: Why did the yogurt go to the art exhibition?

A: Because it was cultured.

Q: What did one hat say to the other?

A: You wait here. I’ll go on a head.

Q: What did the left eye say to the right eye?

A: Between you and me, something smells.

Q: Why do we tell actors to “break a leg?”

A: Because every play has a cast.

Q: What’s the best thing about Switzerland?

A: I don’t know, but the flag is a big plus.

Source: https://www.readersdigest.ca/culture/10-short-jokes-anyone-can-remember/

Carolyn Cheng is a graphic design intern for The Cougar Chronicle. She is currently a third year student at CSUSM and is majoring in arts and technology with a double minor in video/film production and film studies. Post graduation, Carolyn hopes to pursue a career in film or video game editing. In her free time, she enjoys watching Survivor, playing tabletop rpgs, and playing video games.

The Cougar Chronicle The independent student news site of California