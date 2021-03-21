Try this delicious and easy mac and cheese recipe

This ultimate comfort food may be the very thing that you need at the end of a long day and with this Instant Pot recipe, it just got easier to make.

Something that everyone could use these days is a bit of comfort food, and one of the ultimate comfort foods is macaroni and cheese. This simple recipe makes the process hands-off for the most part and it’s delicious.

This recipe requires the use of an Instant Pot, a multi functional kitchen appliance that can be used as a pressure cooker, crock pot, yogurt maker and more. You can buy one on Amazon for approximately $55. It could be a worthwhile purchase as it is capable of doing so many different things to make cooking easier and more convenient.

Ingredients

For this recipe you will need: 1 pound of elbow macaroni (gluten-free or not, they both work), 1 teaspoon of fine sea salt, 5 cups water, 1 cup shredded colby jack cheese or any kind of cheese you want, 1 cup shredded mild cheddar cheese (again, or any other kind of cheese you want), 1/2 a cup grated parmesan cheese, more for topping, 1/2 a cup oat milk (or milk of choice), more milk as needed and 1 or 2 teaspoons of hot sauce. The final ingredient is optional.

Directions

First, put in the pasta and add about six quarts of water with a pinch of salt to the water in the Instant Pot. Set the pressure valve (the nozzle on the top of the Instant Pot) to the “sealing” setting. Then cook it on high pressure for about four minutes. Remove the valve carefully once it’s done. Do not use your hands; use a utensil to push it open.

Once the pressure is released, add in the milk and the cheese. For the best result, shred your cheese of choice by hand as this makes it melt better and taste more fresh. Add in the hot sauce, if you choose to, along with some salt and pepper.

This is a quick way to get in a bite of comfort food while also making it healthier than the boxed option of macaroni and cheese. It also makes for an easier clean up as all of the ingredients are put into the Instant Pot together.

Sasha Anand is a third year Literature and Writing major and Spanish minor. She aspires to pursue a writing or teaching career in the future. In her spare time, she enjoys reading, writing and spending time with her family and friends. This is her third year working with The Cougar Chronicle.

