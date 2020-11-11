Read Edition 5 of The Cougar Chronicle (11/11/20)

The link to each Edition 5 article is below.

Academic Senate temporarily relaxes withdrawal policy due to pandemic

The Academic Senate passed a resolution that allows for a broader and more relaxed interpretation of course withdrawal policy due to COVID-19 on Sept. 4. READ MORE

Campus Notes

An update on the Poway shooter, coronavirus cases at CSUSM and more. READ MORE

REVIEW: The Witches casts a spellbinding story with a sprinkle of wickedness

The new reboot of the beloved 1990 classic film based on Roald Dahl’s book The Witches stirs nostalgia and ups the creep factor from the original. READ MORE

REVIEW: Ariana Grande’s album Positions gives a chill listening experience

Positions has very chill tracks that can be listened to while studying, doing homework or just vibing. READ MORE

CHABSS Voices “Life in a Pandemic” Winners

View the winners of November’s theme of “Life in a Pandemic.” READ MORE

Artist and activist converses about struggles of Asian American identity

CSUSM’s Arts & Lectures Series hosted “Slanted: How an Asian American Troublemaker Took on the Supreme Court,” a webinar with Simon Tam, an Asian American author, musician and activist, on Oct. 28. READ MORE

Try a vegan spin on these Starbucks drinks

Here are a few vegan options of tasty drinks that you can make quickly by yourself for a fraction of the price. READ MORE

The Chronicle Entertainment Rundown

The Cougar Chronicle staff highlights the best new entertainment. READ MORE

Cougar Corner

Read a poem by a literature & writing studies student. READ MORE

Practice mindfulness with these free apps

Some days you just need a break, a moment to unwind, a moment to yourself. And, since you’re rarely without your phone, here are a few apps that can help you practice mindfulness. READ MORE

Enjoy your homemade rasmalai from scratch in 10 minutes

Rasmalai is an Indian dessert – sweet, moist and milky dipped cake-like rolls that are delicious and easy to make. READ MORE

OPINION: Lack of social interactions can lead to mental health issues

Effective communication and human interaction is essential to growth and, quite frankly, to being human. The COVID-19 pandemic has taken away what we know to be normal and shaped it into something completely foreign for all of us. READ MORE

OPINION: COVID-19 may press pause on holiday gatherings

The pandemic has already changed how we gather with our loved ones and friends, but now we have to reevaluate how we celebrate the holidays. READ MORE

OPINION: Pandemic poses a problem for students in need of internships

Internships have always been an opportunity for students to gain hands-on experience for their desired field of work and study, but COVID-19 has changed the way students find, participate in and learn in internships. READ MORE

OPINION: 1619 Project reeducates Americans on the history of slavery

Despite the controversy surrounding the 1619 Project, the initiative is important and should be brought to attention because it’s reeducating Americans about the often overlooked history of slavery in the country. READ MORE

OPINION: Double standards continue to exist in 2020

It seems that every year things tend to change, yet one thing remains consistent: double standards. READ MORE

