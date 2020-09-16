Read Edition 1 of The Cougar Chronicle (9/16/20)
September 16, 2020
NEWS
- CSUSM gears up for mainly virtual semester
- Virtual instruction to continue into spring 2021
- CSUSM will not remove controversial Instagram comment, citing First Amendment rights
- Kellogg Library offers a variety of online services for fall 2020
- Never Forget: Campus community reflects on 9/11’s impact at powerful Day of Remembrance
- Students and professors adjust to online learning
A&E
- Theater department to offer three livestreamed shows this fall
- Explore the time-bending world of Tenet
- Community Spotlight: Nathan & Jessie
- Black Panther actor leaves legacy of Black excellence
- The Chronicle Entertainment Rundown
- Cougar Corner
FEATURES
- Student makes earrings to support Black Lives Matter movement
- Student organizations navigate COVID limitations, adapt to virtual engagements
- Cougar of the Week: Women in Engineering Q&A with Sarahi Alvarez
- Healthy snacks to keep your body motivated
- Ways to successfully manage online learning
- Take time to unwind with playdough craft
- Laugh a little with these jokes
OPINION
- Returning to campus in the future will change campus life
- Learn from last semester’s mistakes to succeed this semester
- New graduation requirement will impact students
- COVID-19 changes can make us grateful for what we still have
VIDEO
