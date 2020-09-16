Read Edition 1 of The Cougar Chronicle (9/16/20)

September 16, 2020

CLICK HERE OR ON THE ABOVE IMAGE TO READ EDITION 1 OF THE COUGAR CHRONICLE.

If you prefer to read the individual articles on our website, the link to each Edition 1 article is below.

The Cougar Chronicle recently launched a YouTube channel for video stories. Please subscribe to stay up to date on our latest videos! Link: youtube.com/channel/UCto6ez4QIs-WsjkeJm1MiqA

All CSU campuses will continue with online learning for the spring semester. Anneliese Esparza

NEWS

The first virtual play to be performed by the Theater Department this fall, “Alma” will premiere on Sept. 24. (Photo courtesy of the School of Arts)

A&E

FEATURES

OPINION

VIDEO

The Cougar Chronicle The independent student news site of California