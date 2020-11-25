Read Edition 6 of The Cougar Chronicle (11/25/20)

The link to each Edition 6 article is below.

The Cougar Chronicle recently launched a YouTube channel for video stories. Please subscribe to stay up to date on our latest videos!

Don’t forget to subscribe to The Cougar Chronicle’s Newsletter to get stories delivered to your inbox. The sign-up form is in the sidebar of this site or here.

Business students partner with local news organization

A team of five CSUSM business students have partnered with the North County based news organization The Coast News Group for their Senior Experience project. READ MORE

Campus Notes

No update on commencement plans, search for two senior-level management positions underway and more. READ MORE

CSUSM theatre empowers women through “A Zoom of One’s Own” performance

The CSUSM Theatre Department livestreamed their second performance of the fall 2020 semester via YouTube, “A Zoom of One’s Own,” on Nov. 19-21. READ MORE

Alum opens Disney-themed small business during pandemic

A CSUSM alum and employee started a business called Evie’s Enchanted Ears that offers homemade Disney ears. READ MORE

VIDEO: Cougars on The Run: Opinions on Online Learning

Two CSUSM students and a CSUSM professor share their thoughts on online learning. WATCH VIDEO

CHABSS Voices “Borders, Boundaries & Colonization” winners

View the winners of October’s theme of “Borders, Boundaries & Colonization.” READ MORE

REVIEW: Over the Moon represents Chinese culture and realistically depicts childhood loss

Netflix recently released Over the Moon, an animated film beautifully portraying Chinese culture as Fei Fei (Cathy Ang) goes on a lunar adventure to find the Goddess of the Moon, Chang’e (Phillipa Soo). READ MORE

REVIEW: Twisted, bloody and thrilling, The Boys brings us to the edge of our seats

Inspired by the comic book series of the same name, The Boys brings into reality a society where superheroes live among us like celebrities. READ MORE

The Chronicle Entertainment Rundown

The Cougar Chronicle staff highlights the best new entertainment. READ MORE

Cougar Corner

Read a poem by a CSUSM alumna. READ MORE

Cope with imposter syndrome in healthy ways

Imposter syndrome is not an official mental illness, yet many people suffer from the feelings associated with it. Here are some ways that you can work through those sensation of feeling like something you’re not. READ MORE

Try these tasty vegan recipes that are perfect for a busy student

If you’re someone with a packed daily schedule yet want to incorporate healthy plant-based food items into your diet, here are three relatively quick and simple recipes that can help you do just that without compromising taste. READ MORE

Spice up your Thanksgiving meal with these drinks

With Thanksgiving coming up, the holidays are going to look different. Nonetheless, you can still have a small, safe and socially distanced celebration in your home with these festive drinks. READ MORE

Thanksgiving quotes to get into the spirit

Here are a few Thanksgiving-themed quotes to get you into the festive season. READ MORE

OPINION: What Thanksgiving means to Indigenous peoples

Thanksgiving is a controversial holiday among American Indians. Some Indigenous people completely disregard and protest against the holiday for its dark history, while others continue to celebrate it as a time to reconnect with family over a home-cooked meal. READ MORE

OPINION: California voters’ rejection of Prop 16 demonstrates their thoughts on affirmative action

Though Prop 16 could give opportunity to minority groups who lack certain advantages, it is also unfair to classify an individual’s race or background as a defining factor in terms of their work and education. READ MORE

OPINION: Manifesting lets the universe take the wheel making our goals come true, but may not be for everyone

Manifesting is the practice of having aspirational thoughts or goals with the purpose of making them real. But does manifestation work and will it help your mental health? READ MORE

COLUMN: Country faces aftermath of 2020 election

Staff writer Alya Burnand shares her reaction to the 2020 election. READ MORE

Subscribe to The Cougar Chronicle’s Newsletter





The Cougar Chronicle The independent student news site of California