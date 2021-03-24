Read Edition 11 of The Cougar Chronicle (3/24/21)
March 24, 2021
The link to each Edition 11 article is below.
NEWS
SPORTS
Student athletes participate in Read Across America
CSUSM’s Student Athlete Advisory Committee (SAAC) partnered with T.H.E Leadership Academy in Vista to read to different grade levels from Mar. 1 to Mar. 5 to celebrate Read Across America. READ MORE
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
REVIEW: CSUSM Theatre’s She Kills Monsters walks the line between fantasy and virtual reality
CSUSM Theatre’s production of She Kills Monsters: A Virtual Realm creates a daring and memorable story that will have its audience in tears of both joy and sadness. READ MORE
The Chronicle Entertainment Rundown
The Cougar Chronicle staff highlights the best new entertainment. READ MORE
REVIEW: Feel the fury as Moxie breaks through male restraints on female success
Moxie sparks the awakening of feminism after a young woman named Vivian (Hadley Robinson) becomes fed up with her high school’s male domination and staff negligence over the female population. READ MORE
FEATURES
Try this delicious and easy mac and cheese recipe
Something that everyone could use these days is a bit of comfort food, and one of the ultimate comfort foods is macaroni and cheese. This simple recipe makes the process hands-off for the most part and it’s delicious. READ MORE
Get better sleep with these tips
Getting a good night’s sleep is easier said than done, so if you are having trouble sleeping, you should try some of these tips. READ MORE
OPINION
OPINION: CSUSM’s commencement announcement brings graduates a cautious sense of optimism
President Neufeldt recently announced that the university is planning to celebrate both class of 2021 and 2020. While this information brings a sense of hope for graduating students, details are still being finalized and the fate of the in-person ceremony still lies in the hands of public health officials. READ MORE
OPINION: Corporate activism is performative and does more harm than good
Do corporations actually care about equality and inclusivity or is their performative activism only a ploy to make profits? To genuine activists, it seems to be the latter. READ MORE
OPINION: Computer science students should consider getting a master’s degree
While there are various perspectives on the importance of obtaining a master’s degree in computer science, obtaining a master’s degree in computer science can broaden one’s horizons and improve one’s professional career. READ MORE
