Read Edition 11 of The Cougar Chronicle (3/24/21)

The link to each Edition 11 article is below.

The Cougar Chronicle has a YouTube channel for video stories. Please subscribe to stay up to date on our latest videos!

Don’t forget to subscribe to The Cougar Chronicle’s Newsletter to get stories delivered to your inbox.

The sign-up form is in the sidebar of this site or here.

Campus Notes

Stay up to date on the latest campus happenings. READ MORE

Student athletes participate in Read Across America

CSUSM’s Student Athlete Advisory Committee (SAAC) partnered with T.H.E Leadership Academy in Vista to read to different grade levels from Mar. 1 to Mar. 5 to celebrate Read Across America. READ MORE

REVIEW: CSUSM Theatre’s She Kills Monsters walks the line between fantasy and virtual reality

CSUSM Theatre’s production of She Kills Monsters: A Virtual Realm creates a daring and memorable story that will have its audience in tears of both joy and sadness. READ MORE

The Chronicle Entertainment Rundown

The Cougar Chronicle staff highlights the best new entertainment. READ MORE

REVIEW: Feel the fury as Moxie breaks through male restraints on female success

Moxie sparks the awakening of feminism after a young woman named Vivian (Hadley Robinson) becomes fed up with her high school’s male domination and staff negligence over the female population. READ MORE

Try this delicious and easy mac and cheese recipe

Something that everyone could use these days is a bit of comfort food, and one of the ultimate comfort foods is macaroni and cheese. This simple recipe makes the process hands-off for the most part and it’s delicious. READ MORE

Get better sleep with these tips

Getting a good night’s sleep is easier said than done, so if you are having trouble sleeping, you should try some of these tips. READ MORE

OPINION: CSUSM’s commencement announcement brings graduates a cautious sense of optimism

President Neufeldt recently announced that the university is planning to celebrate both class of 2021 and 2020. While this information brings a sense of hope for graduating students, details are still being finalized and the fate of the in-person ceremony still lies in the hands of public health officials. READ MORE

OPINION: Corporate activism is performative and does more harm than good

Do corporations actually care about equality and inclusivity or is their performative activism only a ploy to make profits? To genuine activists, it seems to be the latter. READ MORE

OPINION: Computer science students should consider getting a master’s degree

While there are various perspectives on the importance of obtaining a master’s degree in computer science, obtaining a master’s degree in computer science can broaden one’s horizons and improve one’s professional career. READ MORE

Subscribe to The Cougar Chronicle’s Newsletter





The Cougar Chronicle The independent student news site of California