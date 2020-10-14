Read Edition 3 of The Cougar Chronicle (10/14/20)
October 13, 2020
The link to each Edition 3 article is below. To read the paper in a PDF, click here or on the image to the right.
Tuition cost to remain unchanged despite student petition
According to spokespersons from CSUSM and the CSU, revenue from student tuition and fees is essential to keep universities going. READ MORE
Petition calls for expulsion of student
Student allegedly abused multiple individuals. READ MORE
Students for Quality Education voices statewide demands to defund UPD
CSU Chancellor-select and CSUSM spokesperson say that campus police officers perform important work. READ MORE
Student athletes adjust to new normal amid pause on competition
Decision on athletics in the spring expected later this month. READ MORE
[email protected]/x Center celebrates five year anniversary, offers services virtually
The center hosts events and drop-in hours virtually. READ MORE
One coronavirus case at CSUSM, steady enrollment despite pandemic, option for contactless pickup of library materials and more. READ MORE
CSUSM continues to offer creative outlets to students
Student clubs and the Arts & Lectures series provide students with creative events and opportunities. READ MORE
Arts & Lectures hosts dancer and creator who brings intersectional identity to life
The Arts & Lectures series hosted dancer, director and choreographer Raja Feather Kelly. READ MORE
REVIEW: Enola Holmes redefines feminism
The film Enola Holmes is a tale of rebellion and adventure within the universe of Sherlock Holmes. READ MORE
CHABSS Voices “Get Out the Vote” winners
View the winning submissions. READ MORE
The Chronicle Entertainment Rundown
The Cougar Chronicle staff highlights the best new entertainment. READ MORE
Read a collection of poems by a literature & writing student. READ MORE
Local community supports small gym
Functional 45 Fitness La Costa in Carlsbad is slowly regaining business in wake of the pandemic. READ MORE
Get your pumpkin spice fix with this cheaper alternative
With the leaves and the pumpkins come the seasonal drinks, but going to Starbucks regularly can be pricey. READ MORE
Get ready for autumn with this festive craft
This autumn wreath is something you can put on display on your door or in your home to get you into the fall mood. READ MORE
OPINION: Death of Justice Ginsburg leaves an impact, creates discussion on the future of the Supreme Court
Ginsburg was a pioneer and a feminist icon who inspired many generations of women to advocate and stand up for equality. READ MORE
OPINION: Netflix documentary provokes viewers to reevaluate their use of technology
The Social Dilemma makes you rethink about how we function as a society as a whole. READ MORE
OPINION: Latinx, Hispanic or Latino/a? The debate that has confused a community
The question may not have a singular answer. READ MORE
OPINION: Reports of unconsented hysterectomies calls for review of detention center
There may be a systemic practice of corruption and abuse within ICE facilities. READ MORE
