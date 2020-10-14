Read Edition 3 of The Cougar Chronicle (10/14/20)

The link to each Edition 3 article is below. To read the paper in a PDF, click here or on the image to the right.

Tuition cost to remain unchanged despite student petition

According to spokespersons from CSUSM and the CSU, revenue from student tuition and fees is essential to keep universities going. READ MORE

Petition calls for expulsion of student

Student allegedly abused multiple individuals. READ MORE

Students for Quality Education voices statewide demands to defund UPD

CSU Chancellor-select and CSUSM spokesperson say that campus police officers perform important work. READ MORE

Student athletes adjust to new normal amid pause on competition

Decision on athletics in the spring expected later this month. READ MORE

[email protected]/x Center celebrates five year anniversary, offers services virtually

The center hosts events and drop-in hours virtually. READ MORE

Campus Notes

One coronavirus case at CSUSM, steady enrollment despite pandemic, option for contactless pickup of library materials and more. READ MORE

CSUSM continues to offer creative outlets to students

Student clubs and the Arts & Lectures series provide students with creative events and opportunities. READ MORE

Arts & Lectures hosts dancer and creator who brings intersectional identity to life

The Arts & Lectures series hosted dancer, director and choreographer Raja Feather Kelly. READ MORE

REVIEW: Enola Holmes redefines feminism

The film Enola Holmes is a tale of rebellion and adventure within the universe of Sherlock Holmes. READ MORE

CHABSS Voices “Get Out the Vote” winners

View the winning submissions. READ MORE

The Chronicle Entertainment Rundown

The Cougar Chronicle staff highlights the best new entertainment. READ MORE

Cougar Corner

Read a collection of poems by a literature & writing student. READ MORE

Local community supports small gym

Functional 45 Fitness La Costa in Carlsbad is slowly regaining business in wake of the pandemic. READ MORE

Get your pumpkin spice fix with this cheaper alternative

With the leaves and the pumpkins come the seasonal drinks, but going to Starbucks regularly can be pricey. READ MORE

Get ready for autumn with this festive craft

This autumn wreath is something you can put on display on your door or in your home to get you into the fall mood. READ MORE

OPINION: Death of Justice Ginsburg leaves an impact, creates discussion on the future of the Supreme Court

Ginsburg was a pioneer and a feminist icon who inspired many generations of women to advocate and stand up for equality. READ MORE

OPINION: Netflix documentary provokes viewers to reevaluate their use of technology

The Social Dilemma makes you rethink about how we function as a society as a whole. READ MORE

OPINION: Latinx, Hispanic or Latino/a? The debate that has confused a community

The question may not have a singular answer. READ MORE

OPINION: Reports of unconsented hysterectomies calls for review of detention center

There may be a systemic practice of corruption and abuse within ICE facilities. READ MORE

