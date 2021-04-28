Read Edition 13 of The Cougar Chronicle (4/28/21)

The link to each Edition 13 article is below.

CSU announces fall vaccine requirement, pending complete FDA approval

The CSU announced that faculty, staff and students accessing campus locations will be required to be vaccinated against COVID-19, as long as at least one of the available vaccines is granted complete approval by U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and there is an adequate supply for everyone to get vaccinated. READ MORE

Campus Notes

Stay up to date on the latest campus happenings. READ MORE

Library announces winners of undergraduate research awards

The library has announced the 12 winners of this year’s CSUSM University Library Award for Undergraduate Research and Creative Activity. READ MORE

Jose Valdovinos and Carolyn Cheng Jose Valdovinos and Carolyn Cheng

WATCH VIDEO: CSUSM celebrates graduates with parade and commencement ceremonies

Brian Gallegos and Kat Parra Brian Gallegos and Kat Parra

WATCH VIDEO: Cougar Showcase Ep. 5: CSUSM student John McAndrew has a collection of over 1,000 records

Alumni Athlete Spotlight: Q&A with John Stevens

John Stevens (’20) talks about how life is since graduating and how CSUSM baseball has left him with many lifelong friends. READ MORE

Alumni Athlete Spotlight: Q&A with Shelby Eberwein

Shelby Eberwein (’19) was a student athlete on the CSUSM track and field and cross country team for four years. She shares how her experiences at CSUSM have impacted her and what her life has been like after graduation. READ MORE

REVIEW: CSUSM professor shares how to write through self-identity at virtual event

The Cross-Cultural Center held an online event called “Writing as a Tool of Resistance” on April 13. READ MORE

International students get the spotlight at a multi-campus showcase event

CSUSM’S Office of Global Education hosted their first multi-campus international student virtual showcase event in conjunction with San Diego State University (SDSU), UC San Diego (UCSD) and the University of San Diego on April 15. READ MORE

REVIEW: True-crime documentary Why Did You Kill Me? exposes the power of social media and false identities to solve a murder

Netflix released Why Did You Kill Me?, a true-crime documentary about the tragic death of Crystal Theobald, on April 14. This Netflix original brings to light to the fatal 2006 shooting of the innocent 24-year-old woman. READ MORE

REVIEW: Horror film In the Earth falls short in scaring its audience

Ben Wheatley’s new film, In the Earth (2021) blends both fictional and scientific ideologies. READ MORE

The Chronicle Entertainment Rundown

The Chronicle staff highlights the best new entertainment. READ MORE

Cougar of the Week: Q&A with CSUSM student Gyanna Downey

Gyanna Downey is a talented second year student majoring in psychology and minoring in visual arts. Read this Q&A to learn more about her artistic journey in photography and to get a sneak peek at her future projects. READ MORE

Treat your pup to this delicious snack

Dogs are said to be man’s best friend and everyone wants to spoil their dogs once in a while. If you are looking for a way to pamper your pooch, here is a very simple dog treat recipe you can make with just five ingredients. READ MORE

OPINION: Although disappointing, limited guest seating for commencement makes sense as a way to protect peers and loved ones

CSUSM is looking to limit the amount of guests for graduation this year, which has caused quite a stir among the graduating body of students. Although many are saddened by this move from the school, it has been done in order to prevent a rise in COVID cases surrounding the school and students’ families and friends. READ MORE

OPINION: Colleges shouldn’t have the power to withhold student transcripts over an unpaid balance

Universities shouldn’t have the power to hold students’ transcripts hostage when they have an outstanding balance for just one semester. Schools should at least allow students to receive an official transcript up to the last paid semester. READ MORE

OPINION: CSUSM faculty senate is correct: William Craven should not be honored at CSUSM

Even though William Craven is a part of CSUSM’s history, his comments and views should not be ignored for the sake of honor. Craven represents everything the school is against in terms of inclusion. READ MORE

