Read Edition 12 of The Cougar Chronicle (4/14/21)

April 14, 2021

The link to each Edition 12 article is below.

The Cougar Chronicle has a YouTube channel for video stories. Please subscribe to stay up to date on our latest videos!

Don’t forget to subscribe to The Cougar Chronicle’s Newsletter to get stories delivered to your inbox.

The sign-up form is in the sidebar of this site or here.

Melanie Ramirez

 

NEWS

 

The library is hosting an awards competition to recognize undergraduates’ outstanding creative and academic work. (Kat Parra)

CSUSM Library holds the Library Award for Undergraduate Research and Creative Activity

The CSUSM Library is holding its University Library Award for Undergraduate Research and Creative Activity during the month of April.  READ MORE

 

Campus Notes

Stay up to date on the latest campus happenings. READ MORE

 

ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

 

CSUSM Arts & Lectures series hosted local poets to share their work. (Photo credit to the CSUSM Arts & Lectures website)

REVIEW: San Diego poets unite to share their work

CSUSM held a virtual spoken word event, “Poets’ History of San Diego Spoken Word,” hosted by CSUSM’s own professor of ethnic studies Jason Perez, on April 8. READ MORE

 

REVIEW: Snyder Cut leaves fans in awe after a second take at the Justice League film

With pre-existing footage, creativity and patience, Zack Snyder created a four-hour version of what 2017’s Justice League should have been. The extensive work that is in this film is mind-blowing, earning audiences’ respects and gratitude. READ MORE

 

The Chronicle Entertainment Rundown

The Cougar Chronicle staff highlights the best new entertainment. Entertainment Rundown (4/14/21)

 

REVIEW: Indian dancers showcase talent at virtual event 

CSUSM’s Arts & Lectures series hosted “Ta La: The Exploration of Male and Female Energies Through Indian Dance” starring Anusree Bonnerjee and Nilesh Singha, lead dancers of Drutam Dance Ideas Lab, on April 7.  READ MORE

 

FEATURES

 

Mirin Cafe in Escondido offers a wide range of Japanese cuisine. From ramen to sushi, there’s something for everyone to enjoy.
(Photo by Ponyo Sakana on Pexels)

REVIEW: Get a taste of Japan at Mirin Cafe

With restaurants opening up once again, you may be looking for another good place to eat. If you like Asian cuisine, try out Mirin Cafe in Escondido. READ MORE

 

Prep a quick smoothie to jumpstart your day

If you are ever stuck on what to make yourself for breakfast while you’re on the go, smoothies are a great option. They are quick and easy to make, and they can be very nutritious. Here are a few new smoothie recipes you can try out. READ MORE

 

OPINION

 

COLUMN: My plans for a post-pandemic world

With the fast-approaching summer coming along (and hopefully a vaccination beforehand), it is hard not to think about what to do first once it is safe to do so. READ MORE

 

Girl boss feminism ignores almost every aspect of feminism, while presenting itself as such. (Carolyn Cheng)

Girl boss feminism symbolizes regressive gender politics

We have all seen those shirts with the phrase “girl boss” plastered on them in the name of women empowerment. While the shirts and accessories made women feel empowered to be a “boss” in their daily lives, the theory behind the infamous phrase is problematic and regressive to gender equality in 2021. READ MORE

 

Information doesn’t equal experience: Reading anti-racist books is not enough

Even though anti-racist books are useful in educating others and ourselves about topics not covered in the public education system, reading a book alone is not enough to be a form of  activism. READ MORE

 



Related posts:

Campus Notes (4/10/21)
Library promotes textbook affordability
VIDEO: Cougar Showcase Ep. 4: Dr. Merryl Goldberg
Read Edition 11 of The Cougar Chronicle (3/24/21)
The Cougar Chronicle The independent student news site of California