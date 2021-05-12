Read Edition 14 of The Cougar Chronicle (5/12/21)

The link to each Edition 14 article is below.

Music majors complete senior capstones virtually

Ten music students specializing in vocal performance, composition, piano, bass guitar and more performed or will perform in three livestreamed recitals this month. READ MORE

Students discuss how gentrification affects minorities

Gentrification is an ongoing issue that continues to affect minorities across the country. Staff from the CSUSM Black Student Center discussed how gentrification has personally affected them and educated students on how to prevent gentrification from happening in their local communities in a virtual event on April 27. READ MORE

WATCH VIDEO: CSU announces fall vaccine requirement, pending complete FDA approval

WATCH VIDEO: Check out some of the latest news at CSUSM

Life After Graduation: Q&A with Kaila Gower

Kaila Gower is a graduating senior on the women’s basketball team majoring in sociology. She talks about how CSUSM Athletics has brought many friendships into her life and how she hopes to always stay connected to basketball. READ MORE

Netflix horror film Things Heard & Seen gives a new definition to the husband-wife relationship

If suspense and thrills are what viewers are looking for, then Things Heard & Seen is the film to watch. This film leaves audiences at the edge of their seat and just when you thought it was over, it will play with your mind. READ MORE

The Chronicle Entertainment Rundown

The Chronicle staff highlights the best new entertainment. The Entertainment Rundown (5/10/21)

Salad Jars: A quick and healthy meal

Salads are a simple and easy meal that you can put together quickly to enjoy on the go. This salad recipe is stored in a mason jar so you can carry it easily. READ MORE

OPINION: Limited amount of in-person fall classes may disappoint students, but CSUSM is making the right call to prioritize safety

The upcoming semester will be the first in over a year that students and faculty alike will be able to step foot on campus. With the pandemic still going on and the safety of the CSUSM community in mind, not every course will be held on campus. READ MORE

OPINION: New vaccine requirement for next fall may cause backlash

The CSU recently announced a vaccine requirement for fall 2021, which may not come as a surprise to some. But this decision may bring backlash from students who may not be confident in the vaccine or may argue that it is not in the university’s jurisdiction to implement this type of mandate. READ MORE

OPINION: In-person classes provide more for students than online courses

After over a year of virtual learning, CSUSM has allowed several classes to be hosted in person for the fall semester. To many, the transition may seem like a light at the end of a tunnel, while others may hope to continue distance learning a little longer. READ MORE

