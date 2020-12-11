Read Edition 7 of The Cougar Chronicle (12/10/20)

The link to each Edition 7 article is below.

The Cougar Chronicle recently launched a YouTube channel for video stories. Please subscribe to stay up to date on our latest videos!

Don’t forget to subscribe to The Cougar Chronicle’s Newsletter to get stories delivered to your inbox. The sign-up form is in the sidebar of this site or here.

CSUSM’s internal network hacked; university launches two-step authentication system

An unknown actor infiltrated the CSUSM network in October. The school has now launched a two-step authentication system to improve security. READ MORE

Campus Notes

CSUSM anticipates return to in person learning for fall 2021; Police report filed against CSUSM student goes to City Attorney; spring academic calendar may be altered and more. READ MORE

Theatre department hosts performance

CSUSM’s theatre department hosted their third and final performance of the fall 2020 semester, Solos, on Dec. 4. The performance was a compilation of solo performances by various CSUSM theatre students. READ MORE

Season Two of The Mandalorian takes you on a new space journey

The show does well in staying true to these “small tale” type of storylines that allows the audience to become emotionally invested while being able to easily follow along the story. The dynamic between the rigid Mandalorian and the cute Child captures the hearts of many. READ MORE

The Chronicle Entertainment Rundown

The Cougar Chronicle staff highlights the best new entertainment. READ MORE

Cougar Corner

Read a poem by a CSUSM student. READ MORE

Help others this holiday season through donations

Many people will not be able to provide for their family this Christmas season due to the pandemic. If you are looking for a few ways to help out those in need, here are a few places that you can donate toys to. READ MORE

Decorate your home for the holidays with these tips

It seems like a lot of people are getting into the holiday spirit this year, and if you want to get ahead on your holiday decorating, here are a few ideas you can use. READ MORE

Healthy snacks to get you through finals

With the end of the semester fast approaching, you are probably super busy with finals, papers and exams alike. If you’re looking for something to snack on while you get your work done, here are a few healthy snacks you can easily make. READ MORE

Jokes

Laugh a bit with these jokes. READ MORE

OPINION: CA pandemic curfew impacts the fate of small businesses and housing

At face value, the new curfew seems relatively reasonable and necessary to prevent an influx of COVID-19 cases in California. But the curfew appears to be difficult to enforce and will be devastating to small businesses and employees. The new lockdown raises far more questions than it provides answers. READ MORE

OPINION: The reality of finals has changed this semester due to virtual classes

Previous semesters during finals looked like meeting at crowded coffee shops and struggling to find a table or leaving the library alone at 9 p.m. at night after hours of studying. But the reality of finals has shifted this semester. READ MORE

COLUMN: The struggles of being biracial

While being biracial means that you get to be a part of two different cultures, it can come with identity issues. At times, it almost feels like you’re a part of two different worlds. Sometimes it feels like you don’t belong. READ MORE

The Cougar Chronicle The independent student news site of California