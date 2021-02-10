Read Edition 8 of The Cougar Chronicle (2/10/20)

The link to each Edition 8 article is below.

Annual security report shows increase in reported crime

CSUSM’s annual security report revealed that 2019 had a net increase in reported crimes and violations of state and local drug, liquor and weapons laws compared to the previous year. The school remains one of the safest colleges in the nation. READ MORE

Academic Senate alters credit/no credit policy

The Academic Senate voted to expand the credit/no credit (CR/NC) grading option for the 2020-2021 academic year. READ MORE

ASI Cougar Pantry temporarily suspended, to reopen in mid-February

Citing the high number of COVID-19 cases in the county, the ASI Cougar Pantry will not resume food distributions until Feb. 17. READ MORE or WATCH VIDEO STORY

Campus Notes (1/29/21)

Stay up to date on the latest campus happenings. READ MORE

The Chronicle Entertainment Rundown

The Cougar Chronicle staff highlights the best new entertainment. READ MORE

REVIEW: WandaVision provides confusing yet irresistible entertainment

Early on in the series, it becomes apparent that something is not right in the splendid town of Westview, New Jersey. READ MORE

Cougar Corner

See a piece of art by an arts student. READ MORE

Music through the lens of mental health

Music has often been a medium of art that expresses human emotion. Whether it be through singing or the melody of instruments, these sounds create a tangible idea of feelings. READ MORE

Coach Spotlight: Q&A with Stefanie Ewing

Stefanie Ewing has been a coach for the CSUSM softball team for three years. She discusses her experience coaching virtually this academic year. READ MORE

Cougar of the Week: Q&A with CSUSM student Veronica Villar

Read a quick Q&A with CSUSM fourth-year child and adolescent development student Veronica Villar where she discusses her plans for after graduation and more. READ MORE

REVIEW: Local restaurant, Fish House Vera Cruz, offers a treat from the sea

With everyone staying inside, you may have been dabbling in some home cooking or takeout or maybe a combination of the two. If you are tired of your usual takeout orders, here is a new suggestion for you: Fish House Vera Cruz located in San Marcos. READ MORE

OPINION: CSUSM makes the right decision on expanding pass/fail grading

Many students may not have adapted fully to the virtual environment nor were able to commit themselves to their academics due to financial situations along with other personal circumstances. READ MORE

OPINION: Imposter syndrome impacts college students’ mental health

The feeling like you don’t belong or feeling like a fake is not a great feeling. Imposter syndrome impacts many college students and how they view themselves, sometimes without even realizing it affects them. READ MORE

OPINION: Spring break serves as a mental break during the stress of a virtual semester

Students need a chance to recharge and take a step back from their studies for a little before coming back to finish the semester strong. READ MORE

The Cougar Chronicle The independent student news site of California