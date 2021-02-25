Read Edition 9 of The Cougar Chronicle (2/24/20)
February 24, 2021
The link to each Edition 9 article is below.
The Cougar Chronicle recently launched a YouTube channel for video stories. Please subscribe to stay up to date on our latest videos!
Don’t forget to subscribe to The Cougar Chronicle’s Newsletter to get stories delivered to your inbox.
The sign-up form is in the sidebar of this site or here.
NEWS
CSUSM medical director discusses vaccine distribution and campus reopening
With vaccines coming out, some students are hoping that CSUSM may be an ideal location to receive their shots, but for places like Student Health & Counseling Services (SHCS), the ability to give out vaccines might not be as easy as it seems. READ MORE
Stay up to date on the latest campus happenings. READ MORE
VIDEO
VIDEO: CSUSM opens vaccine supersite
CSUSM opened a vaccine supersite on Jan. 31. WATCH VIDEO
VIDEO: Cougars on the Run: Opinions on the Virtual Spring Semester
CSUSM students share their outlook on the spring semester. WATCH VIDEO
SPORTS
Podcast virtually creates discussions about CSUSM Athletics
CSUSM Athletics launched a podcast called “The Roar” in November to discuss different aspects of their department. READ MORE
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
Faculty share creative writing with campus community
Five literature & writing (LTWR) faculty members read from their past or current literary projects on Feb. 11 in a Zoom event hosted by the LTWR department. READ MORE
Read a poem by student Emily Knoff. READ MORE
The Chronicle Entertainment Rundown
The Cougar Chronicle staff highlights the best new entertainment. READ MORE
Sia’s new film Music faces backlash from the autism community
Sia’s new film Music quickly had people talking for the wrong reasons after its release on Feb. 10. READ MORE
FEATURES
Cougar of the Week: Q&A with Dean of Extended Learning Dr. Godfrey Gibbison
Read an interview with Dr. Godfrey Gibbison, CSUSM’s newly appointed Dean of Extended Learning. READ MORE
Life after college: CSUSM graduate shares her experience
Lara Amin (’20) shares what life has been like for her since graduating during the pandemic and going on to start graduate school with virtual education. READ MORE
Club Spotlight: Feminists Unite offers a safe space for discussion and activism
A member of Feminists Unite shares her experience with being a part of the organization. READ MORE
Local boba shop brings a Taiwanese treat to your home
Offering many tasty drink and snack options, Ding Tea is a refreshing small boba establishment located in San Marcos. READ MORE
Try your hand at making authentic chile relleno
Learn how to make this popular Hispanic dish with this recipe, one that will surely add a bit of spice to your life. READ MORE
OPINION
OPINION: Return to campus remains uncertain
With the switch to virtual learning for the 2020-21 academic year, students are unsure whether they can go back to campus next fall. READ MORE
OPINION: GRE scores should not be the sole indicator of students’ success at the graduate level
Standardized exams for graduate admissions are a poor way to predict students’ success at the graduate level. Moreover, higher income students have an unfair advantage because they can afford test prep. READ MORE
OPINION: Cultural appropriation disrespects minority cultures at the benefit of the privileged
If you ever feel like you may be crossing the line of appropriation and appreciation, think to yourself: are you respecting culture or making fun of it? READ MORE
If you want a picture to show with your comment, go get a gravatar.