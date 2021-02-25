Read Edition 9 of The Cougar Chronicle (2/24/20)

The link to each Edition 9 article is below.

CSUSM medical director discusses vaccine distribution and campus reopening

With vaccines coming out, some students are hoping that CSUSM may be an ideal location to receive their shots, but for places like Student Health & Counseling Services (SHCS), the ability to give out vaccines might not be as easy as it seems. READ MORE

Campus Notes

Stay up to date on the latest campus happenings. READ MORE

Jose Valdovinos, Richard Carpenter, Anneliese Esparza, Brian Gallegos Jose Valdovinos, Richard Carpenter, Anneliese Esparza, Brian Gallegos

VIDEO: CSUSM opens vaccine supersite

CSUSM opened a vaccine supersite on Jan. 31. WATCH VIDEO

Kat Parra, Richard Carpenter, David Faketty Kat Parra, Richard Carpenter, David Faketty

VIDEO: Cougars on the Run: Opinions on the Virtual Spring Semester

CSUSM students share their outlook on the spring semester. WATCH VIDEO

Podcast virtually creates discussions about CSUSM Athletics

CSUSM Athletics launched a podcast called “The Roar” in November to discuss different aspects of their department. READ MORE

Faculty share creative writing with campus community

Five literature & writing (LTWR) faculty members read from their past or current literary projects on Feb. 11 in a Zoom event hosted by the LTWR department. READ MORE

Cougar Corner

Read a poem by student Emily Knoff. READ MORE

The Chronicle Entertainment Rundown

The Cougar Chronicle staff highlights the best new entertainment. READ MORE

Sia’s new film Music faces backlash from the autism community

Sia’s new film Music quickly had people talking for the wrong reasons after its release on Feb. 10. READ MORE

Cougar of the Week: Q&A with Dean of Extended Learning Dr. Godfrey Gibbison

Read an interview with Dr. Godfrey Gibbison, CSUSM’s newly appointed Dean of Extended Learning. READ MORE

Life after college: CSUSM graduate shares her experience

Lara Amin (’20) shares what life has been like for her since graduating during the pandemic and going on to start graduate school with virtual education. READ MORE

Club Spotlight: Feminists Unite offers a safe space for discussion and activism

A member of Feminists Unite shares her experience with being a part of the organization. READ MORE

Local boba shop brings a Taiwanese treat to your home

Offering many tasty drink and snack options, Ding Tea is a refreshing small boba establishment located in San Marcos. READ MORE

Try your hand at making authentic chile relleno

Learn how to make this popular Hispanic dish with this recipe, one that will surely add a bit of spice to your life. READ MORE

OPINION: Return to campus remains uncertain

With the switch to virtual learning for the 2020-21 academic year, students are unsure whether they can go back to campus next fall. READ MORE

OPINION: GRE scores should not be the sole indicator of students’ success at the graduate level

Standardized exams for graduate admissions are a poor way to predict students’ success at the graduate level. Moreover, higher income students have an unfair advantage because they can afford test prep. READ MORE

OPINION: Cultural appropriation disrespects minority cultures at the benefit of the privileged

If you ever feel like you may be crossing the line of appropriation and appreciation, think to yourself: are you respecting culture or making fun of it? READ MORE

The Cougar Chronicle The independent student news site of California